Game time: Fast facts, odds, keys to Miami Hurricanes vs. Boston College

When: Friday, 12 p.m.

Where: Alumni Stadium, Boston

Latest line: Miami is favored by 8.5 points

TV: ABC

Radio: 560 WQAM, 1260 AM/94.3 FM (Spanish)

Weather: 47 degrees, 8 percent chance of precipitation

Online: sunsentinel.com/um; @ABLichtenstein on X (formerly Twitter)

Quick slant: The Hurricanes and Eagles will try to end the season on a high note after both suffered disappointing losses last week. Miami comes into the game trying to snap a three-game losing streak, while Boston College has dropped two games in a row.

About Miami (6-5, 2-5 ACC): Miami’s offense finally showed signs of life after a nearly two-month skid, but its 31 points were not enough to take down No. 10 Louisville. Fortunately for the Hurricanes, the Eagles are not as good as the Cardinals, and Miami might be starting to show its early season form again.

About Boston College (6-5, 3-4 ACC): The Eagles have had a surprisingly solid season. Picked to finish 13th of 14 teams in the conference before the season, Boston College has clinched bowl eligibility and could finish the season with a .500 conference record if it pulls off the upset on Friday.

Three things to watch

1. The Eagles are not a highly-ranked team on offense, but they do one thing well: run the ball. Boston College is ranked 18th in the nation in rushing offense, averaging slightly more than 198 yards. The bulk of the Eagles’ rushing yards comes from quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who has racked up a team-leading 827 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately for Castellanos and his teammates, their team’s biggest strength matches up with Miami’s biggest defensive strength. UM is 10th in the nation in rush defense, allowing just under 93 yards per game.

2. Miami freshman running back Mark Fletcher Jr. is growing into a star at the end of his first college season. The bruising running back showed off his speed and his power as he rushed for a career-best 126 yards on just 17 carries in the loss to Louisville. He scored two touchdowns, bringing his season total to four. UM has gone with multiple running backs this year, but injuries to other players have put Fletcher in a bigger role. The former American Heritage star has taken advantage of that opportunity.

3. Miami has a bowl game following its regular-season finale on Friday, but this game against Boston College could be the last time UM fans see several key players wearing Hurricanes uniforms. Sitting out bowl games has become a more popular option for players looking to turn pro or enter the transfer portal. Several Miami juniors could consider pro careers after this season, including safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III. Offensive lineman Javion Cohen already announced he is playing in the Senior Bowl, meaning he is turning pro. Some seniors like Branson Deen and cornerbacks Te’Cory Couch and Jaden Davis are out of eligibility. And there is always the call of the transfer portal, which could beckon other players away from Coral Gables.