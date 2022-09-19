Game Time update for Clemson’s matchup with NC State
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 1.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network
Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+
Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
NC State at Clemson
Wake Forest at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Pitt
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Sept. 24.
All times are Eastern.
List
Clemson vs. LA Tech: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game