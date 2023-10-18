Game time and broadcast information announced for Texas’ matchup vs. BYU

As the No. 8 Texas Longhorns prepare for their game in Houston versus the Cougars, the game time and broadcast information has been released for the Horns’ matchup when they play the BYU Cougars.

Texas will be back at home in Week 9 for the first time since their win against the Kansas Jayhawks, in which they won 40-14.

The Longhorns will play the Cougars in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 28 at 2:30 pm C.T. on either ESPN or ABC.

🚨 Game time announcement 🚨 Texas vs. BYU on Oct. 28 will kickoff at 2:30 PM CT and be televised on ABC or ESPN 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Zj6an05Wy3 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 16, 2023

BYU has won four out of five games against Texas. Texas’ only win came in 2011, with a score of 17-16.

The last time these two teams played was in 2013, and it may give Texas fans some bad memories. BYU quarterback Taysom Hill rushed all over the Texas defense for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Texas was ranked No. 15 at the time.

Texas will look to get their first win over the Cougars in over a decade when they face off in Week 9.

