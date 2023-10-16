Game time, broadcast information annoucned for Oklahoma Sooners week 9 contest at Kansas

As the Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the UCF Knights in week 8, we now know what time they’ll face the Kansas Jayhawks.

Oklahoma goes on the road in week 9 to take on the Jayhawks and will be playing at everyone’s favorite time, 11 a.m. CT (note sarcasm).

Including this week against UCF, next week’s contest will be the fifth time in eight games that the Sooners will play in the early time slot and the third game in a row.

Kick time and TV coverage announced for OU at Kansas on Oct. 28 ⏰ 11am (CT)

📺 FOX

🏟️ Lawrence, KS #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/p8biuy6jD0 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 16, 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners have won 18 in a row over the Jayhawks dating back to the 2000 national championship season. OU holds an 80-27-6 record all-time over their opponents to the north.

In their last trip to Lawrence, the Sooners needed some heroics from Caleb Williams on a cold and dreary day to pull out the 35-23 victory. The Sooners trailed 10-0 at halftime and were able to get their running game going in the second half.

Last year, the offense exploded for 700 yards of total offense, including nearly 300 yards rushing.

This year, the Kansas Jayhawks are 5-2, and the Oklahoma Sooners are 6-0, setting up the potential for a big-time Big 12 matchup in week 9. The game can be seen on Fox and Lawrence could be the location for Fox Big Noon Kickoff.

