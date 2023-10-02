Game time announced for top-10 showdown between Oregon and Washington

We had a feeling that by the time we got around to Week 6 of the college football season, both the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies would enter their bye weeks undefeated, setting up a marquee matchup between the two bitter rivals in Week 7.

I don’t think we had any idea how much hype would be surrounding this game, though.

It’s hard to find any respectable voices across the world of college football who don’t think both the Ducks and Huskies are among the top teams in the nation right now. If you were to throw out pre-season expectations and rankings, it’s clear that there are few teams, if any, who are playing better than Oregon and Washington.

Now we get to see these two teams play each other, and that game will come in a marquee time slot on national television.

It was announced on Monday that ABC would air this October 14th game at 12:30 p.m. PT. There is a good chance that ESPN’s College Gameday also heads to Seattle for the matchup, though you could also see the flagship show deciding to feature the USC Trojans’ game against Notre Dame over the Ducks and Huskies.

While both Oregon and Washington enjoy a bye week and rest up for the Pac-12’s biggest game of the season thus far, fans can get prepared for what will undoubtedly be a raucous day of football.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire