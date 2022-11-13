Game time announced for Nebraska’s rivalry game vs. Wisconsin

The Big Ten Conference has finally announced the game time for Nebraska’s rivalry game against Wisconsin. The Huskers will host the Badgers at Memorial Stadium for an 11:00 am kickoff on ESPN. Nebraska will enter the game with a record of 3-7 (2-5 Big Ten) and are currently on a four-game losing streak. The Wisconsin Badgers will enter Saturday with a mark of 5-5 (3-4). They’ll be coming off a 24-10 loss at Iowa last weekend.

Both schools are also being led by interim head coaches, with assistant head coach/wide receiver Mickey Joseph taking over Nebraska when Scott Frost was fired on September 11 after a 1-2 start. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard currently leads Wisconsin. He took over for Paul Chryst after his dismissal on October 2.

Take a look below at Nebraska’s 2022 football schedule.

Northwestern - August 27th - 11:30 am (Dublin, Ireland) (Loss 28-31)

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

North Dakota - September 3rd - (WIN 38-17)

(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Georgia Southern - September 10th - (LOSS 42-45)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma - September 17th - (LOSS 14-49)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana - October 1st - (WIN 35-21)

Nebraska Football

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Rutgers - October 7 - Win (14-13)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue - October 15 - (LOSS 37-43)

Illinois - October 29th - (WIN 9-26)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota - November 5th - (LOSS 13-30)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan - November 12 - (LOSS 3-34)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Wisconsin - November 19th - 11:00 am

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

@ Iowa - November 25th - 3:00 pm CT

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire