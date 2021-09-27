Game time announced for Michigan State football, Rutgers game on Oct. 9

Michigan State is off to a 4-0 start and will be looking forward to improving that mark to 5-0 with a win at home against Western Kentucky this Saturday.

Following a home affair with Western Kentucky, the Spartans will be traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Game time and TV channel has been announced for the clash between the Spartans and the Scarlet Knights on October 9th.

Grab a pen. Grab some paper. Here are your #B1GFootball Week 6 kickoff times. pic.twitter.com/Yu45JXL0iu — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 27, 2021

The game time will be noon, and being played on the Big Ten Network.

This game has the potential to be a huge game for Big Ten East position.

