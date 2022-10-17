Game time announced for Colorado’s Homecoming Game vs. Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes will be playing under the Folsom Field lights for their Homecoming football game against Arizona State on Oct. 29.

After a pair of noon home kickoffs, the Pac-12 announced on Monday that the Buffs and Sun Devils’ Week 9 matchup will begin at 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPNU.

Three of the other four Pac-12 games that week will also be nationally televised: Utah at Washington State (8:00 p.m. MT, FS1), Oregon at Cal (1:30 p.m. MT, FOX or FS1) and Stanford at UCLA (9:30 p.m. MT, ESPN) Somehow, USC is stuck on the Pac-12 Network for its 5:00 p.m. MT game at Arizona.

Colorado will first look for its second consecutive win in Week 8 at Oregon State (6:00 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).

