Game time announced for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Alex Turri
·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 11, Nov. 9-11.

Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, will be flexed as a six-day determination.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 11

  • Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon ET on ACC Network

  • NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network

  • Pitt vs. Syracuse (from Yankee Stadium), 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network – start time previously announced

The following three games will be flexed as six-day determinations:

Saturday, Nov. 11

  • Georgia Tech at Clemson

  • Miami at Florida State – confirmed for ABC

  • Duke at North Carolina

ACC Notes
Through the first nine weeks of the season:

  • The ACC has two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week – Florida State (No. 4) and Louisville (No. 15.) North Carolina and Miami are also receiving votes.

  • Florida State is 8-0 overall and 6-0 in ACC play to start the season, the Seminoles’ best start since 2014 when they started 13-0 and posted a perfect 8-0 ACC record.

    • The Seminoles are one of just eight undefeated teams remaining in FBS.

  • The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

  • With another game announced for ABC for Week 11 with Miami at Florida State, the ACC will have six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” – the most of any FBS conference – as well as 34 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first 11 weeks of the season.

    • To date, 20 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 35 games.

    • Of the 20 full national ABC telecasts, 13 different league programs will be featured.

  • Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants.

