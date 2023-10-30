Game time announced for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 11, Nov. 9-11.

Clemson’s game against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, will be flexed as a six-day determination.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, Nov. 11

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon ET on ACC Network

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network

Pitt vs. Syracuse (from Yankee Stadium), 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network – start time previously announced

The following three games will be flexed as six-day determinations:

Saturday, Nov. 11

Georgia Tech at Clemson

Miami at Florida State – confirmed for ABC

Duke at North Carolina

ACC Notes

Through the first nine weeks of the season:

The ACC has two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week – Florida State (No. 4) and Louisville (No. 15.) North Carolina and Miami are also receiving votes.

Florida State is 8-0 overall and 6-0 in ACC play to start the season, the Seminoles’ best start since 2014 when they started 13-0 and posted a perfect 8-0 ACC record. The Seminoles are one of just eight undefeated teams remaining in FBS.

The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).

With another game announced for ABC for Week 11 with Miami at Florida State, the ACC will have six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” – the most of any FBS conference – as well as 34 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first 11 weeks of the season. To date, 20 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 35 games. Of the 20 full national ABC telecasts, 13 different league programs will be featured.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants.

