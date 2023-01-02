Game time announced for Bears vs. Vikings season finale

The kickoff time for the Chicago Bears season finale against the Minnesota Vikings has been set. The two teams will take the field at Noon CT on FOX, the NFL announced on Monday.

Full Week 18 schedule: pic.twitter.com/Oz3NsR2EuD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

The NFL keeps Week 18 open for potential matchups that have playoff implications. The Vikings already clinched the NFC North, but will need to win to ensure they hold onto the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Their competition, the San Francisco 49ers, will play later in the day against the Arizona Cardinals, meaning Minnesota can’t rest their starters if they want that playoff positioning.

The Bears, meanwhile, are playing for the potential first overall draft pick. Their game is going head-to-head with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Should the Bears lose and the Texans win, Chicago will hold the keys to the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

