Game of Thrones star's new show shuts down filming due to investigation on set

Photo credit: Dan MacMedan - Getty Images

The White House Plumbers, a HBO series starring Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Woody Harrelson and the Star Wars sequel trilogy's Domhnall Gleeson, has had its production paused while the network launches an investigation following complaints about on set behaviour.

A statement issued to Deadline reads: "HBO has received reports of alleged unprofessional behavior on the set of White House Plumbers. We take very seriously our responsibility to ensure a respectful work environment on all our productions, and we are investigating the matter fully."

Photo credit: Dan MacMedan - Getty Images

Related: Modern Love season 2 – Is Kit Harington's episode worth your time?

According to the publication, information from unnamed sources allege an on-set incident occurred on Wednesday (August 4), between a member of the props department and director/executive producer David Mandel, which led to the entire props department walking off set.

There are also claims it is not the only incident to have taken place on set.

A call sheet issued on Thursday night informed staff of the production pause, with a number for them to call to report concerns about behaviour on set. It is not known how long production will be paused for.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Related: Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke addresses Marvel's Secret Invasion series

The series, which is about halfway through filming, is based around the Watergate scandal, and is in part based on real-world reports. It tells the story of two men who try to protect Richard Nixon's presidency, but end up causing it to collapse in one of America's biggest political controversies.

Digital Spy has reached out to representatives of David Mandel and the show for further comment.

In the latest edition of Digital Spy Magazine, we reflect on the 50 most groundbreaking soap characters of all time. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like