'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner roots for Bears in London vs. Raiders

The Queen of the North has spoken.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones," was in attendance for the Raiders-Bears game Sunday in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The British actress was decked out in Bears garb and was rooting for Chicago.

The Bears could do nothing but show their respect for the Queen of Winterfell.

WE BEND THE KNEE! pic.twitter.com/PMaxpSEVtF — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2019

Sansa (spoiler alert!) was one of the few surviving characters of "Thrones." We'll see whether her Bears can survive Jon Gruden's Raiders in London.

The Bears currently lead the Raiders 21-17 in the fourth quarter.

