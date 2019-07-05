'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner fires back at Alex Morgan's critics originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Queen of the North has spoken.

United States Women's National Team star forward Alex Morgan came under some unnecessary heat recently when she celebrated what would eventually be the game-winning goal in the USWNT's 2-1 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal win over England by standing tall and mimicking sipping tea.

Even though Morgan explained the tea-sipping was meant to mock those spreading gossip or "tea" about the USWNT, many believed she was taking a shot at England with the celly.

Morgan hit back at critics for the sexist double standard the faux outrage has revealed, and she got some backup Friday from "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who Morgan has said her celebration was an homage to.

Even though Turner currently is on her honeymoon, she brought enough fire to heat the halls of Winterfell while defending Morgan in a short Instagram video.

.@alexmorgan13 said her tea celebration was inspired by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.



Turner showed her support and gave the haters the tea 🍵 🍷 pic.twitter.com/RtVIKrnLFS



— ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2019

The Queen has spoken.

Morgan and the USWNT have been a lightning rod all World Cup. From former goalie Hope Solo's criticism of head coach Jill Ellis to President Donald Trump's Twitter attack on winger Megan Rapinoe, the USWNT has had to deal with a lot more off the pitch than it would have liked.

Despite all the "tea" surrounding the team, Morgan, Rapinoe and Co. are a Sunday win against the Netherlands away from winning back-to-back World Cup titles for the first time in history.

That's the tea.