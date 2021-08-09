‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington opens up about alcoholism, depression and suicidal thoughts

Kit Harington hopes to help someone who may find themselves with similar struggles with depression, alcoholism and suicidal thoughts.

The “Game of Thrones” star has revealed the tough times he faced after the blockbuster HBO series ended in 2019.

“Things that have happened to me since ‘Thrones’ ended, and that were happening during ‘Thrones,’ were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol,” Harington revealed to the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

“You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person,” he continued. “And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’”

The 34-year-old London native, now sober, added, “One of my favorite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots. I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life.”

Harington, who welcomed his first child with wife and former “Game of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie six months ago, also got candid about suffering from depression and whether he faced suicidal thoughts.

“I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course,” he said. “I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things… maybe [speaking about this will] help someone, somewhere. But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good.”

