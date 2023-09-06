Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to divorce

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas are divorcing after four years of marriage.

E! Online reports that Jonas filed divorce papers on Tuesday, September 5, in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The singer is said to have stated in the filing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken".

Jonas has also reportedly asked for "shared parental responsibility" with Turner and said a "parenting plan should be established" for their 3-year-old daughter Willa and their 14-month-old daughter, whose initials are only listed in the filing.

Jonas has also allegedly asked the court to uphold his and Turner's prenuptial agreement from April 2019.

The report from E! Online follows recent widespread speculation about the couple's marriage.

Neither Jonas nor Turner have publicly commented on the matter.

Jonas and Turner married in 2019, first tying the knot in a "quickie" Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator before holding a proper bash a month later in southern France.

In July, Turner's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, who's married to eldest Jonas brother Kevin, opened up about feeling insecure when comparing herself to Turner and Nick Jonas' actress wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

"The two boys married somebody who — they're actresses, they're out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I'm Danielle, and it's hard," she said.

"It's like, 'Oh I wanna have something else to my name too'. 'Cause then when I'm with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It's weird."

Danielle has been married to Kevin since 2009 and the couple share two daughters, Alena and Valentina.

Meanwhile, Nick married Priyanka in 2018, with the couple welcoming a baby in January 2022.

