Projecting Richard Sherman's potential impact on Jets Game Theory

USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers clearly want to address their offensive line first in free agency. Already, there have been two reported deals in the works. Adam Schefter at ESPN says Carolina and guard/center Pat Elflein have agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million deal. Now, Jeremy Fowler at ESPN says the Panthers are also working on a two-year contract with free-agent offensive tackle Cameron Erving. Erving has played 75 games in his NFL career so far between the Chiefs, Browns and Cowboys. Like Elflein, he offers offensive line depth.