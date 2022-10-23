Tight end stat predictions on National Tight Ends Day 'NFL GameDay Morning'
In honor of National Tight Ends Day, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares her predictions for our tight ends during Week 7.
The #49ers young interior OL will get a huge test today vs. the Chiefs and DT Chris Jones. @nicholasmcgee24 explains:
David Bakhtiari is OUT. Sammy Watkins is ACTIVE. Here's a quick look at the inactive list for the Packers in Week 7 against the Commanders.
Jamaal Williams, who leads the Detroit Lions with 77 carries and 332 yards rushing, is poised to play as the lead back for the third consecutive game.
The Commanders' standout rookie receiver will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Christian McCaffrey debuted his new jersey number at his first practice with the 49ers on Friday.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 8.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 7 of the season including Kansas City at San Francisco, Cleveland at Baltimore, and Pittsburgh at Miamid
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 8? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The experts have the Packers as heavy favorites in Week 7.
Kirk Ferentz's son, Brian, has driven the Iowa offense into the ground. The Hawkeyes might have hit rock bottom in Week 8.
The 49ers made a big move for Christian McCaffrey this week, but McCaffrey may not be moving directly into the starting job for the NFC West club. If that’s the case, it looks like the Chiefs will be the only team making a change in their starting backfield for Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl LIV. [more]
ESPN proposes #Bills trade for #Giants' Saquon Barkley at deadline:
Seattle is winless at SoFi Stadium. Will this change on Sunday?
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 7. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)