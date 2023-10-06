Game Styles: Will Texas dictate to Oklahoma or let Sooners overplay?

The Texas Longhorns (5-0) and Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) meet in a No. 3 vs No. 12 clash on Saturday. If Oklahoma has any say, the game will be as much about the two teams’ contrasting styles as it is about the players on the field. It has to be that for Oklahoma to win.

Early this season, national voices like Pete Thamel and Urban Meyer have noted the talent on the Texas roster. Meyer has repeatedly called Texas the most talented roster in the country, while Thamel mentioned this Longhorns squad had 16 players being given draft write-ups by one team’s NFL scouts ahead of the Alabama game.

The Texas talent is unavoidable. And while teams have held the Longhorns to slow starts, this Texas squad has consistently been good for 31 or more points every week.

Oklahoma’s best recourse against Texas talent is to do what the Longhorns’ other opponents tried early in games: Throw the kitchen sink at Quinn Ewers and this offense, and try to get ahead early. But make no mistake: Texas can dictate to Oklahoma, too.

The Texas defensive attack should start with defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy sending Oklahoma center Andrew Raym into quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s lap all game. That said, there are ways in which Texas can force Oklahoma to do what it does not want to do through coverages that take away what Gabriel does best.

Texas doesn’t have to dictate. It can let the Oklahoma defense overplay running lanes while blitzing and let Jonathon Brooks gash the Sooners. It can attack whatever the Oklahoma offense throws at it. But Texas can dictate if it wants and still win.

Saturday’s game will reveal what approach the Longhorns’ coaching staff is cooking up this week. Texas will take on Oklahoma at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

