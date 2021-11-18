Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Washington Wizards (10-3) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021

Washington Wizards 29, Charlotte Hornets 24 (Q2 11:17)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards

Still ballin’

Josh Robbins

End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 29, Hornets 24

Gafford: 10 pts., 2 rebs.

Beal: 5 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.

Ball: 8 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts.

FG%: Wizards 52%, Hornets 37%

Points in the paint: Wizards 20, Hornets 10 – 7:34 PM

Ava Wallace

After one, the Wizards lead the Hornets 29-24.

Gafford: 10p

Wiz shooting 52% FG, 3-9 from three

Hornets 4-10 from three – 7:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets

Things we know for sure:

Sky is Blue

Grass is Green

Water is Wet

Miles can DUNK!

Chase Hughes

Wizards lead the Hornets 29-24 after one. They went on a 12-4 run after Unseld Jr. called timeout at 20-17. Gafford leads all scorers with 10 pts. – 7:33 PM

Rod Boone

End of first Q: Wizards 29, #Hornets 24 – 7:32 PM

Quinton Mayo

Montrezl Harrell DENY

Bradley Beal THREE

7-0 run, Wizards. – 7:30 PM

Chase Hughes

Great sign for the Wizards with Daniel Gafford having 10 pts on 5-5 FG early in the 1st quarter. He had 4, 4 and 6 pts in his last 3 games. – 7:28 PM

Spencer Percy

Dance, LaMelo. Just dance. pic.twitter.com/jpKWta4gUz – 7:27 PM

Chris Mannix

LaMelo ball, a 38% three-point shooter this season, has knocked down two in the first quarter against Washington. Three-point shot has become a major weapon early in his career. – 7:27 PM

The Vertical

Terry Rozier finds Miles Bridges up high for the lob slam ✈️🔨

pic.twitter.com/ttZsBuz0Mi – 7:26 PM

Chase Hughes

The Wizards are No. 1 in isolation defense this year. Kyle Kuzma vs. LaMelo Ball, for example: pic.twitter.com/l6Et8XUwUR – 7:22 PM

Neil Dalal

Daniel Gafford has been unhappy with his performance the last few games. Balling early for the Wizards with 8 points on 4-4 shooting in 5 minutes, one foul for now. – 7:22 PM

Washington Wizards

S/O to these fans for showing love in Charlotte!

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/HpElS0g0wD – 7:22 PM

Washington Wizards

New cut got @Bradley Beal looking young 😂 pic.twitter.com/KTf93OhzIK – 7:19 PM

Josh Robbins

The Hornets want to turn tonight’s game into a fast-paced track meet. That wouldn’t be good for the Wizards. The Wizards would be better off slowing the pace down, except when they generate live-ball turnovers. – 7:18 PM

Ava Wallace

Daniel Gafford up to 8 points already. Not surprising given the Hornets’ struggles with defending the paint this season. – 7:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets

Great pass @Mason Plumlee!

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/JXSoCUnepa – 7:17 PM

Rod Boone

First player off the bench tonight: Nick Richards. – 7:16 PM

Chase Hughes

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is defending LaMelo Ball early tonight. He did a great job against Ja Morant earlier this season. – 7:12 PM

Chase Hughes

The Wizards aim to tie their best start in franchise history as they play LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. Watch the game on @NBCSWashington or stream it here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 7:10 PM

Kurt Helin

Wizards extend contract of GM Sheppard on heels of team’s fast start nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/17/wiz… – 7:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets

Are you 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐘?!

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Washington Wizards

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

Washington Wizards

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oxnZRMDaUg – 7:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets

Tonight’s Starting 🖐️

Washington Wizards

Always good to see a familiar face!

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/HCHivgtE1o – 6:41 PM

Washington Wizards

#DCFamily, how many dunks is Trezz getting tonight? pic.twitter.com/g5hPGNK8m3 – 6:30 PM

Washington Wizards

Tonight’s first 5️⃣! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/XM4LhEdWOo – 6:30 PM

Washington Wizards

Great to see this.

#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/Pyiao5bE8W – 6:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/LKs7HqKXek – 6:22 PM

Rod Boone

Bradley Beal, who missed the last two games for personal leave, looks locked in. He’s making everything in pregame warmups. – 6:19 PM

Washington Wizards

1️⃣ hour until tip!

📍 Charlotte

🎙 @1067theFan

📺 @NBCSWashington

Charlotte Hornets

INJURY REPORT vs WAS

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.

Gordon Hayward (R Hamstring Discomfort) is available.

Quinton Mayo

Someone meme Kuz for me.

Best meme gets a $1 cash app. pic.twitter.com/XK9TglSmbs – 5:46 PM

Washington Wizards

Calling all @JrWizards!

#DCAboveAll – 5:46 PM

Chase Hughes

“I’m just so grateful and I’m very humbled… I look forward to greater days ahead.”

I caught up with newly promoted Wizards team president Tommy Sheppard on today’s big news and what’s next for the franchise. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:44 PM

Josh Robbins

Tonight’s Wizards starters in Charlotte: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. Wes Unseld Jr. said he expects to play Beal his usual stints, but the coaches will monitor Beal to make sure his wind is OK after a 2-game absence. – 5:43 PM

Josh Robbins

The Wizards entered the season planning to be cautious with Spencer Dinwiddie on back-to-backs. Dinwiddie will start tonight in Charlotte, but the team likely will hold him out of tomorrow’s game in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:41 PM

Rod Boone

Jalen McDaniels among the first players out on the court warming up for the #Hornets. Looking forward to having him on The QC Hornets’ Nest tomorrow as this week’s guest. – 5:41 PM

Ava Wallace

Unseld doesn’t expect Spencer Dinwiddie to be available tomorrow for the Wizards v. Heat. Part of the plan given the ACL surgery earlier this year. – 5:40 PM

Chase Hughes

Spencer Dinwiddie is not expected to play tomorrow against the Heat, coach Wes Unseld Jr. says. Dinwiddie is being limited in back-to-backs due to his ACL surgery earlier this year. – 5:40 PM

Quinton Mayo

Wizards starters vs. Hornets

Spencer Dinwiddie

Bradley Beal

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kyle Kuzma

Daniel Gafford – 5:35 PM

Rod Boone

James Borrego said PJ Washington is close. Sounds like he could be available as soon as Friday against Indiana. Borrego said he’s as encouraged today with Washington’s progress as he’s been since he got injured in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/lh7LYqLZYN – 5:28 PM

Neil Dalal

Tommy Sheppard predicted that Rui Hachimura may start practicing and maybe play in games with the Capital City Go-Go in 1-2 weeks. Thomas Bryant a bit later than that.

Of course, Sheppard said that a calendar is not going to dictate their return dates. – 5:27 PM

Charlotte Hornets

Neil Dalal

Tommy Sheppard on ESPN 980: “I think the best is yet to come.”

Sheppard is not one to pat himself on the back so he first credits Wes Unseld Jr. for the Wizards hot 10-3 start. – 5:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR

Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. WAS, a few notes on the Hornets current 3-game win-streak:

In their last 3 games, Charlotte is averaging 109.3 ppg, 45.7 rpg, 26.7 apg and 11.0 spg, ranking 10th in ppg, 4th in apg and 2nd in spg over every team’s last 3 games #AllFly – 4:52 PM

Washington Wizards

Just getting started 💪

#DCAboveAll – 4:49 PM

James Plowright

Wizards have the 3rd best defense in the NBA this season so far. They’re opponent shot location is excellent, forcing them into a lot of mid rangers and defending the rim/three point line effectively – 4:30 PM

Washington Wizards

Tommy Sheppard will be on @team980 at 5PM and @1067theFan at 6PM this evening! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/bo9REQczmm – 4:30 PM

Washington Wizards

Happy birthday to one of the best to ever do it, Elvin Hayes! 🥳

PJ Washington

No u turns – 4:13 PM

Ava Wallace

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis on how today’s news fits into the team courting Bradley Beal:

“We can talk about it, but we had to create a team and a staff that played the right way, and we’ve done all we can.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/11… – 3:48 PM

Washington Wizards

Your phone just got cooler with these new wallpapers! 🔥

Charlotte Hornets

On this day in 1989, @realdellcurry nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hornets a 99-98 win over the Golden State Warriors at the Charlotte Coliseum.

#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/qDDiTWWz6q – 3:19 PM

Quinton Mayo

It’s not sexy.

It doesn’t always show up on the box score.

It’s hard work.

It’s effort.

Montrezl Harrell this season:

• 4th in Box Outs Per Game

• 6th in FG percentage

• 6th in Player Efficiency Rating

• 10th in Screen Assists Per Game

[@Montrezl Harrell] pic.twitter.com/dqrsOBnjSS – 3:08 PM

Washington Wizards

🗣 STAND UP 🗣

Grammy Award winner @Ludacris will be performing on Friday, Dec. 3 following our game against the Cavs at @CapitalOneArena!

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:50 PM

Sopan Deb

political punditry on the midterms really not taking into account that under the biden administration, the washington wizards are in first place. – 2:45 PM

Washington Wizards

The vibes are good when you’re stacking dubs.

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/8QnRtgJf0N – 2:27 PM

Josh Robbins

The Washington Wizards, who lead the Eastern Conference standings, would improve to 11-3 and equal a franchise-best start after 14 games if they defeat the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Click on the screen grab below for my keys to the game. pic.twitter.com/oHeAsHepDm – 2:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets

OFFICIAL: We have recalled guard James Bouknight, center Kai Jones and forward JT Thor from the Greensboro Swarm.

🔗: https://t.co/26wGMWpyw6 pic.twitter.com/aEfT8RhMe1 – 2:15 PM

Justin Kubatko

📅 On this day in 2018, the @Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker scored a career-high 60 points in a loss to the Sixers.

Walker’s 60 points are a franchise single-game record. He also set franchise single-game marks for field goals made (21) and attempted (34). pic.twitter.com/1p4eonwEFh – 2:01 PM

Washington Wizards

Among players who have played at least 10 games, Montrezl Harrell is one of eight players with a true shooting percentage of at least 70.0 🔥

#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/YCTr9gSGpI – 2:00 PM

Chase Hughes

With a win tonight, the 10-3 Wizards would match their best start to a season in franchise history. Their best start, 11-3, was in 1974-75. That team went on to play the Warriors in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/7SXnFRO8T7 – 1:42 PM

Washington Wizards

Could be a special night in Charlotte.

