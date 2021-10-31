Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) play against the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 31, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 113, Charlotte Hornets 125 (Final )

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Hornets 125, Blazers 113: FINAL. 25 points, 8 assists for @CJ McCollum. 19 points for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 14 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 14 points, 12 assists for @Damian Lillard. 14 points, 5 assists for @Norman Powell. – 9:15 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

This Lillard shooting thing is weird. He scored 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting while going 2 of 14 on threes during a 125-113 loss at the Hornets. – 9:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good win by the Hornets. It’s early, but they seem for real. Bunch of athletes, good shooters, solid depth. Just need some interior defense. – 9:14 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

A lot of the Blazers issues boil down to Dame’s shooting tonight but I think that Hornets’ size and athletes exposed some of Portland’s limitations as well. – 9:12 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre has tied a season high with 5 made 3-pointers, He has 21 points. #Hornets lead 105-97 – 8:57 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Hornets outscore the Blazers 11-4 to start the fourth and Portland trails 100-92, their largest deficit of the night, with 9:58 to play. With a game tomorrow versus 76ers, Blazers need to score out of this timeout or start considering what’s next. – 8:53 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Career high 9 assists for Miles Bridges tonight. – 8:50 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Hornets 89, Blazers 88: end of third quarter. 17 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. 11 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. – 8:46 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 89, Trail Blazers 88 – 8:45 PM

Story continues

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers with as many turnovers in the third quarter (6) as they had in the first half – 8:45 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

They came into the half with the leads so it’s not all great but despite being well outplayed in the quarter, Portland is tied at 80-80 with 3:28 to play in the third. – 8:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges has tied a career high with 7 assists. – 8:27 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Suffice to say, Blazers aren’t especially enamored with the referees at the moment – 8:25 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

The #Blazers had 18 assists on their 22 made FG’s in the 1st half tonight in Charlotte. They had 18+ assists in a half once all of last season. #RipCity – 8:21 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 60, Hornets 53: halftime. 12 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points for @Norman Powell, 6 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 8:05 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Trail Blazers 60, #Hornets 53 – 8:03 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Kevin Calabro singing Lee Marvin’s Wandrin Star on the broadcast makes this a successful game for Portland regardless of the outcome. – 8:02 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 29, Hornets 27: end of first quarter. 6 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 1 rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists for @Cody Zeller. 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 7:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: Trail Blazers 29, #Hornets 27 – 7:34 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Kelly Oubre. – 7:21 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers to host #Portland #Blazers and two players who were on their wish list Monday inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier leads all scorers with 8 points. Has hit 2 of 3 shots beyond the arc and a pair of free throws. – 7:18 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

And just like the start of the Clipper game, all of the Hornets’ points so far have come off three-pointers – 7:16 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier drains his first shot — a corner 3. – 7:14 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

A lot of open looks to start the game for Portland – 7:14 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Blazers at Hornets game is on 1253 (Root Plus) for Comcast customers. If ya didn’t know. – 7:01 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is available to play tonight vs. Portland. – 6:27 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Cody Zeller is wearing “Thank You, Charlotte” custom shoes tonight for his return to play the Hornets, with artwork from Halloween costumes he’s worn when visiting kids at the Hemby Children’s Hospital.

His “Like A Child” foundation is also donating $25K to the Hospital. pic.twitter.com/vupYrW8Ciy – 6:23 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Terry Rozier just finished his warmups. Almost feels like a season debut for him. pic.twitter.com/k2Zisdcmcc – 6:08 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Assistant coach Jay Triano working with Mason Plumlee on his 3-pointer form. pic.twitter.com/lQddLhHU2f – 6:04 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Doesn’t sound like there is a clear-cut plan to implement Tony Snell into rotation tonight in Charlotte. Chauncey Billups said Snell’s lack of practice while recovering from right foot sprain and the rotation playing well will make his debut be based on “feel.” – 5:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Portland coach Chauncey Billups said Cody Zeller became a fan favorite in his new city after “one game.” First game back in Charlotte tonight for the former member of the #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ivklGr1Jec – 5:41 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said Terry Rozier is warming up with the intent to play tonight vs. Portland. He’s going to go unless there is a set back during pregame. pic.twitter.com/6BBtfvFXih – 5:28 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers to host Portland and two players who were on their wish list Monday inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:38 PM

Greg Brown @gb3elite

Game Day! Here we go! #HedgeHogFam #RipCity – 3:57 PM

Cody Zeller @CodyZeller

Tonight will be my first time playing in Charlotte as an opposing player! After 8 years here I want to continue to support this community, specifically my friends at Hemby Children’s Hospital! Watch for these #KicksForKids on the court, which includes a $25,000 donation to Hemby! pic.twitter.com/vxUVGrUDNb – 3:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor have been recalled from the @greensboroswarm. – 3:23 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers Injury Update:

Tony Snell (right foot sprain) is available for tonight’s game at Charlotte #RipCity – 3:22 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2012, #NBA75 member Damian Lillard had 23 points and 11 assists in his NBA debut with the @Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard is one of only four player in NBA history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in his first career game. pic.twitter.com/knrnQd6ONX – 2:01 PM