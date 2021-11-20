Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Orlando Magic (4-11) play against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021
Orlando Magic 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Nets vs. Magic
Friday Night Live
🏀🔜 pic.twitter.com/U52E6AW9EJ – 7:34 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Friday 📍
The 13 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fLJEQpbJEY – 7:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
This is DeAndre’ Bembry’s first start of the season for the #Nets, after starting a dozen times last season for the #Raptors. #NBA – 7:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin start for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Magic. #NBA – 7:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph: “I heard someone say if you show up to Rucker and playing pickup, you’ll obviously pick KD first. He’s got all the attributes, 7-foot, all that. If you put five guys that want to work and play efficient, you’ll pick me.” yhoo.it/3CAN6Pt – 7:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Magic tip in half an hour. Brooklyn’s bench is shorter than Nate Robinson (see what I did there). Nets have just 11 available guys with Kevin Durant resting tonight. Do we see an appearance for the young guys? Updates to follow. – 7:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s starting 🖐 in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/THWb1tJCjL – 7:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Magic:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒Bruce Brown
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Orlando: Harden, Mills, Bembry, Brown and Griffin. – 7:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Friday Night Five: pic.twitter.com/LjsCYlc1vA – 7:01 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 16 at BROOKLYN
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7:30 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Magic Game:
▪️James Harden (20 PPG, 9 APG) has been averaging 10 free-throws a contest in the last 5 games.
▪️6 Magic players cracked double-digits in scoring in their win on Wednesday.
▪️Durant, Irving, Harris, Millsap & Claxton are out. – 6:59 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
the Friday Night Live vibes 💯 pic.twitter.com/j5aNpbvUJt – 6:54 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Your host: @Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/EadRQGN3J9 – 6:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets coach @Steve Nash on Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: “These situations are disappointing. And it’s important to not become demoralized, and for people to continue to fight for the type of justice and equality that I thinks serves all.” #Nets #NBA – 6:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Nash if Kevin Durant had any imaging on shoulder or if he may miss #Nets game at #Cavs Monday. “There may have been imaging originally but not today or yesterday. So I let me put it in this context: We dont feel concerned that it’ll linger or that he’d miss the next game.” – 6:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: He’s Magic-like. He’s Berry Gordy, he’s Dr. Dre. He’s the system. His longevity has enabled the Warriors to get back in contention sports.yahoo.com/the-steph-curr… – 6:04 PM
Jonathan Isaac @JJudahIsaac
Don’t listen to anyone who can’t see justice but advocates for it. That’s with anyone and anything no matter who or wha it is. There’s room to get better all around but to defy justice in one place is to ultimately undermine it in any other. – 5:59 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
We see you coach! Rocking the BG tee! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CNLxOjiwvi – 5:58 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash on Cam Thomas,
“We think he has a bright future.” – 5:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“If we don’t have the passion, effort or energy that’s where the foundation crumbles.”
⁃Steve Nash on the key to winning this game against the Magic. – 5:55 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I want him to be who he is — This isn’t the Houston Rockets … He’s getting more confident.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets aren’t concerned about Kevin Durant’s shoulder. Said there’s been no recent imaging done on it. – 5:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant got some testing done on the shoulder but he makes it clear: “We don’t feel concerned that it will linger or he will miss the next game.” – 5:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash also confirms that Kevin Durant should be able to play next game. – 5:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says the Nets are trying to rest Kevin Durant’s shoulder and that it has been “bugging him” a little bit. “It’s not something that we want to linger so that is an opportunity that we took (to rest tonight).” – 5:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s just been bugging him a little bit — It hurts the team, but in the long run it helps.”
⁃Steve Nash on sitting out Kevin Durant. – 5:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s right shoulder: “It’s been bugging him a little bit and finding a time for him to rest is difficult.” Nash says a 4-day break for the shoulder is positive since the Nets don’t play again until Monday. #Nets – 5:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant’s shoulder has been bothering him for a bit and coming off a back-to-back this was a good time to rest him. Doesn’t sound like it’s anything more than rest. – 5:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For @OddsCheckerUS I wrote about some early season surprises. Teams and players that are exceeding expectations thus far, including the Wizards, Clippers, Warriors, Cavs, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant and Wendell Carter Jr.
oddschecker.com/us/insight/bas… – 5:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say guard @Jalen Suggs, who was listed as questionable due to a right quad contusion, will be available to play tonight at Brooklyn. – 5:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard @Jalen Suggs, who was listed as questionable due to a right quad contusion, will be available to play tonight at Brooklyn.
#MagicTogether – 5:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
It’s Friday Night Live! Make sure you get here when doors open at 6:00 for Happy Hour and more! pic.twitter.com/pZkFswMpvs – 4:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Damn, y’all ain’t got sweetgreen in Orlando!? pic.twitter.com/36rhCgBY0z – 4:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Warriors and Nets content has already been saturated for me this year. There’s just too much, starting with the COVID discussion surrounding Wiggins and Kyrie and now the MVP battle between Curry and Durant.
Obviously, a name is absent from the early convo, but ya know… – 4:41 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Fastest average speed (MPH):
Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69
Doug McDermott, 4.68
Gary Payton II, 4.66
TJ McConnell, 4.66
Dalano Banton, 4.61
Slowest average speed (MPH):
James Harden, 3.64
Eric Gordon, 3.65
LeBron James, 3.66
Chris Paul, 3.67
Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant will miss his first game of the season with a right shoulder sprain. He said the sprain doesn’t hinder his game, and Nash called it “a little tweak,” but with minutes piling up early, the Nets need to find time to sit their superstar. trib.al/8I51ccx – 3:14 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
📸 @James Harden // @Patrick Mills 📸 pic.twitter.com/P1jd7Zzvu3 – 2:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant will miss first game of season with shoulder injury. #Nets #NBA #Magic nypost.com/2021/11/19/kev… via @nypostsports – 2:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the charge attempt/hard fall Steph Curry took the other night in Brooklyn that banged up his left hip and has him sitting out tonight pic.twitter.com/9WxHAcvTdg – 2:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Nets announced earlier that Kevin Durant (right shoulder sprain) will not play tonight vs. the Magic. – 2:01 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
NBA Injury Show in five. Yeah, @DrewDinkmeyer and I have a lot to talk about for Friday’s slate with the Warriors, KD and a lot more.
