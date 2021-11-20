Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Orlando Magic (4-11) play against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021

Orlando Magic 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Nets vs. Magic

Friday Night Live

🏀🔜 pic.twitter.com/U52E6AW9EJ – 7:34 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

He’s slowly turning into a baby ‘Splash bro’ 👀

Jordan Poole from the logo 🎯

pic.twitter.com/9WzuLAYcN6 – 7:29 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Kickin’ things off with a 💥🕺🏻🛸

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sPzjyldVHi – 7:24 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Friday 📍

The 13 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fLJEQpbJEY – 7:15 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

This is DeAndre’ Bembry’s first start of the season for the #Nets, after starting a dozen times last season for the #Raptors. #NBA – 7:07 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre’ Bembry, Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin start for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Magic. #NBA – 7:07 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Steph: “I heard someone say if you show up to Rucker and playing pickup, you’ll obviously pick KD first. He’s got all the attributes, 7-foot, all that. If you put five guys that want to work and play efficient, you’ll pick me.” yhoo.it/3CAN6Pt – 7:06 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Magic tip in half an hour. Brooklyn’s bench is shorter than Nate Robinson (see what I did there). Nets have just 11 available guys with Kevin Durant resting tonight. Do we see an appearance for the young guys? Updates to follow. – 7:05 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

tonight’s starting 🖐 in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/THWb1tJCjL – 7:04 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Magic:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

👷🏾‍♂️Patty Mills

🔒Bruce Brown

🔒DeAndre’ Bembry

👷🏽‍♂️Blake Griffin – 7:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Orlando: Harden, Mills, Bembry, Brown and Griffin. – 7:02 PM

Story continues

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Friday Night Five: pic.twitter.com/LjsCYlc1vA – 7:01 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 16 at BROOKLYN

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

⏰7:30 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)

📲Bally Sports App

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 7:00 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Magic Game:

▪️James Harden (20 PPG, 9 APG) has been averaging 10 free-throws a contest in the last 5 games.

▪️6 Magic players cracked double-digits in scoring in their win on Wednesday.

▪️Durant, Irving, Harris, Millsap & Claxton are out. – 6:59 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

WHO ELSE IS FIRED UP?!

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Indiana Pacers

⏰ – 7PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/olotnaP71g – 6:58 PM

Michael Carter-Williams @mcarterwilliams

Tiger king 2 🧐 – 6:56 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

the Friday Night Live vibes 💯 pic.twitter.com/j5aNpbvUJt – 6:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/6AXdtX1VcI – 6:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

💜💜💜

@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/reCDlBUpl8 – 6:41 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Your host: @Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/EadRQGN3J9 – 6:37 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

FRIDAY FIT CHECK 🔥

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/LNFOMXJsNt – 6:15 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets coach @Steve Nash on Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: “These situations are disappointing. And it’s important to not become demoralized, and for people to continue to fight for the type of justice and equality that I thinks serves all.” #Nets #NBA – 6:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Nash if Kevin Durant had any imaging on shoulder or if he may miss #Nets game at #Cavs Monday. “There may have been imaging originally but not today or yesterday. So I let me put it in this context: We dont feel concerned that it’ll linger or that he’d miss the next game.” – 6:04 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: He’s Magic-like. He’s Berry Gordy, he’s Dr. Dre. He’s the system. His longevity has enabled the Warriors to get back in contention sports.yahoo.com/the-steph-curr… – 6:04 PM

Jonathan Isaac @JJudahIsaac

Don’t listen to anyone who can’t see justice but advocates for it. That’s with anyone and anything no matter who or wha it is. There’s room to get better all around but to defy justice in one place is to ultimately undermine it in any other. – 5:59 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

We see you coach! Rocking the BG tee! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CNLxOjiwvi – 5:58 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash on Cam Thomas,

“We think he has a bright future.” – 5:56 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“If we don’t have the passion, effort or energy that’s where the foundation crumbles.”

⁃Steve Nash on the key to winning this game against the Magic. – 5:55 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I want him to be who he is — This isn’t the Houston Rockets … He’s getting more confident.”

⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 5:53 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said the Nets aren’t concerned about Kevin Durant’s shoulder. Said there’s been no recent imaging done on it. – 5:52 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash says Kevin Durant got some testing done on the shoulder but he makes it clear: “We don’t feel concerned that it will linger or he will miss the next game.” – 5:52 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash also confirms that Kevin Durant should be able to play next game. – 5:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Nash says the Nets are trying to rest Kevin Durant’s shoulder and that it has been “bugging him” a little bit. “It’s not something that we want to linger so that is an opportunity that we took (to rest tonight).” – 5:49 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“It’s just been bugging him a little bit — It hurts the team, but in the long run it helps.”

⁃Steve Nash on sitting out Kevin Durant. – 5:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s right shoulder: “It’s been bugging him a little bit and finding a time for him to rest is difficult.” Nash says a 4-day break for the shoulder is positive since the Nets don’t play again until Monday. #Nets – 5:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says Kevin Durant’s shoulder has been bothering him for a bit and coming off a back-to-back this was a good time to rest him. Doesn’t sound like it’s anything more than rest. – 5:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

For @OddsCheckerUS I wrote about some early season surprises. Teams and players that are exceeding expectations thus far, including the Wizards, Clippers, Warriors, Cavs, Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, Ja Morant and Wendell Carter Jr.

oddschecker.com/us/insight/bas… – 5:47 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Magic say guard @Jalen Suggs, who was listed as questionable due to a right quad contusion, will be available to play tonight at Brooklyn. – 5:43 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

🚨 INJURY UPDATE:

@Orlando Magic guard @Jalen Suggs, who was listed as questionable due to a right quad contusion, will be available to play tonight at Brooklyn.

#MagicTogether – 5:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs IND

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zahtKk71Tt – 5:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tap in for pregame availability with Coach! 🎙 #INDvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

It’s Friday Night Live! Make sure you get here when doors open at 6:00 for Happy Hour and more! pic.twitter.com/pZkFswMpvs – 4:59 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Damn, y’all ain’t got sweetgreen in Orlando!? pic.twitter.com/36rhCgBY0z – 4:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Warriors and Nets content has already been saturated for me this year. There’s just too much, starting with the COVID discussion surrounding Wiggins and Kyrie and now the MVP battle between Curry and Durant.

Obviously, a name is absent from the early convo, but ya know… – 4:41 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Curry, Durant, Antetokounmpo, OH MY! Catch these players and so many more at Vivint Arena with the Contenders Pack🔥

Get your pack now: https://t.co/9Z1qMOG17S

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/p26qYfKjvr – 4:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

When you think classic Hornets, it’s impossible not to think @Muggsy Bogues. 🤩

Muggsy: Always Believe premieres TOMORROW on @NBATV!

#NBA75 x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Z7HnunYiaI – 4:18 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Fastest average speed (MPH):

Svi Mykhailiuk, 4.69

Doug McDermott, 4.68

Gary Payton II, 4.66

TJ McConnell, 4.66

Dalano Banton, 4.61

Slowest average speed (MPH):

James Harden, 3.64

Eric Gordon, 3.65

LeBron James, 3.66

Chris Paul, 3.67

Joel Embiid, 3.69 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba… – 4:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant will miss his first game of the season with a right shoulder sprain. He said the sprain doesn’t hinder his game, and Nash called it “a little tweak,” but with minutes piling up early, the Nets need to find time to sit their superstar. trib.al/8I51ccx – 3:14 PM

Josh Hart @joshhart

Thanks to the bro @nftgerry for the banner 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/V85ECObwxd – 3:10 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

📸 @James Harden // @Patrick Mills 📸 pic.twitter.com/P1jd7Zzvu3 – 2:45 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant will miss first game of season with shoulder injury. #Nets #NBA #Magic nypost.com/2021/11/19/kev… via @nypostsports – 2:26 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

This is the charge attempt/hard fall Steph Curry took the other night in Brooklyn that banged up his left hip and has him sitting out tonight pic.twitter.com/9WxHAcvTdg – 2:16 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Nets announced earlier that Kevin Durant (right shoulder sprain) will not play tonight vs. the Magic. – 2:01 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

NBA Injury Show in five. Yeah, @DrewDinkmeyer and I have a lot to talk about for Friday’s slate with the Warriors, KD and a lot more.

Come join! youtube.com/watch?v=5PxQr7… – 1:56 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Spurs didn’t follow any of the obvious schematic patterns teams had been running against the Wolves to stop KAT.

Also: Know your personnel. Like, what is Lonnie Walker doing here. That’s KAT, bro. You’re guarding a non-shooter.

pic.twitter.com/5HH2pr4QzM – 1:53 PM