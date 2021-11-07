Game stream: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 6, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers 10, Portland Trail Blazers 17 (Q1 06:50)

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Lillard just hit his second three to give the Blazers a 17-10 lead with 6:50 to go in the first. Lakers timeout. Lillard is 4 of 6 and 2 of 3 for 10 points. – 10:48 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers get out in transition and find @Damian Lillard for a three, his second of the game, to give Portland a 17-10 lead with 6:50 to play in the first quarter. Dame with 10 points and 2 assists in 5 minutes. – 10:47 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lillard breaking a shooting slump against the Lakers here. He hadn’t shot above 37% for 4 straight games, but comes out 3 for 4 tonight, which isn’t a surprise. – 10:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Damian Lillard has already bested his Friday night scoring total (4 points), and has 7 so far. – 10:45 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Important early offense from Avery Bradley as things get going in Portland, as he scored twice, and set up the 3rd LAL field goal to match a pair of Blazers 3’s. – 10:44 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Damian Lillard just hit his first shot, a three-pointer. – 10:42 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

GAME TIME.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Ready for takeoff.

Jason Quick @jwquick

To understand the undercurrents of life inside the Blazers, you have to consider Neil Olshey’s temper. theathletic.com/2939632/2021/1… – 10:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

No apparent wrap or thumb sleeve for Anthony Davis during his warm-ups. – 10:29 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne set to check in. Hasn’t played since Oct. 22 vs. Lakers. #Suns up 15-13. – 10:23 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starters for tonight’s west coast matchup.

0⃣ @Damian Lillard

3⃣ @CJ McCollum

2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell

3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington

2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Melo and CJ had a sweet hug and chat at mid court pregame that you will certainly see on Blazers official social channels soon. – 10:19 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Starting in Oregon.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis (sprained thumb) will start tonight at Portland. – 9:50 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Anthony Davis is playing tonight, according to Lakers – 9:47 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Blazers. Frank Vogel said Davis’ mentality after missing half of last season has been that if he’s 50-50, he will play. – 9:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis is playing tonight against the Trail Blazers. – 9:45 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis (sprained right thumb) will play tonight in Portland, per the Lakers – 9:44 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Purple in Portland

David Locke @DLocke09

Kyle Lowry has a triple double. He is the 4th oldest player to ever have a triple double. Only Karl Malone, John Stockton and LeBron James have had a triple double at an older age. LeBron has had 5 – 9:40 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs @Los Angeles Lakers

⌚️7:30PM

📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus |https://t.co/yBftNpfldh

📲 https://t.co/6OWvkCyU7x

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

AR & AB

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on AD and his mindset on playing through injuries: “He’s very upset about last year went and how much time he missed.” – 9:05 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Not that it requires confirmation, because there’s nobody else you could reasonably expect to start at the four, but Vogel confirmed that Melo will start there if AD isn’t available. AK – 9:05 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Anthony Davis (sprained right thumb) just finished warming up here at Moda Center. Coach Frank Vogel said a decision about Davis’ status for tonight would be made after pregame warmups. Vogel says if Davis can’t go tonight, Carmelo Anthony will get the start against the #Blazers. – 9:04 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis will be a true game-time decision. He’s currently testing out the sprained thumb.

If Davis doesn’t play, Carmelo Anthony would start. – 9:03 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is a game-time decision tonight in Portland. He’s testing his thumb out now. – 9:03 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says if AD doesn’t play that Carmelo Anthony will start in his place. – 9:03 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Frank Vogel says AD is on the floor, testing out that sprained thumb from Thursday. He doesn’t know yet whether Davis will play. AK – 9:02 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

AD on floor testing thumb, per Vogel. No answer yet if he’s playing – 9:02 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis’ status: “He’s out on the floor testing out the thumb right now. Don’t have an answer yet.” – 9:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says AD is testing out his thumb now — game time decision. – 9:02 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs LA.

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Not having Jalen Green in there after what he did at the end of Houston’s last game against the Lakers is certainly questionable. – 7:25 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

After seeing Green’s late-game heroics vs. Lakers, him not being on the floor in the clutch seems off. Especially for his development of handling late-game situations. – 7:24 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Saturday night with the Blazers.

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Melo showing up tonight with a Zupan’s bag? – 6:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Only the Lakers score more points than the Rockets within five feet of the rim. That’s what turned things around today. They have 14 paint points. Got fouled there, too, though have gone 3 of 6 from the line. – 5:33 PM

Molly McGrath @MollyAMcGrath

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Story — The Portland Trail Blazers in 2021: coaching search backlash & flawed vetting process, superstar trade buzz, federal fraud charge for an assistant & now an investigation of president Neil Olshey over workplace conduct @PostSports wapo.st/2YluIf9 – 5:08 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Treat yourself to free McNuggets courtesy of @McDonalds.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This by James Harden is right up there with Westbrook’s the other night for the worst individual offensive possession ever pic.twitter.com/Ao2wwPX9n4 – 4:58 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Blazers launch internal investigation into alleged workplace misconduct by Neil Olshey

sportando.basketball/en/blazers-lau… – 4:41 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Carmelo Anthony’s true shooting percentage is at 66.4 right now.

That would be BY FAR the best of his NBA career. – 4:31 PM