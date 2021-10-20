Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers (0-0) play against the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021

Indiana Pacers 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Starting Lineups, Inactive List and Referees for tonight’s game vs. Indiana #AllFly pic.twitter.com/ytj7bcA5e9 – 6:54 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Special guest here tonight. His first appearance watching LaMelo in person. LaMelo’s mom is also seated courtside. pic.twitter.com/0mVoNsLjUk – 6:40 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Tonight’s #Hornets starting five vs. Indiana: pic.twitter.com/y9WfvXlQhZ – 6:37 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers starters for the opener: Brogdon, Duarte, Holiday, Sabonis, and Turner

Charlotte is going with a bigger group: Ball, Oubre, Hayward, Bridges, and Plumlee – 6:36 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo practicing his free throw form. Tipoff about 40 minutes away pic.twitter.com/w97GL4oiIm – 6:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

No Terry Rozier tonight. He’s been downgraded to out. – 6:27 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego chatting with Terry Rozier to get a feel where he’s at. pic.twitter.com/D237dbuMjU – 6:07 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“I believe they’re going to play,” Rick Carlisle says of Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb – 5:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Another incredibly nice gesture by the #Hornets to honor Rick. pic.twitter.com/yJxVkhkmGo – 5:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said Terry Rozier is going to go through pregame warmups and test his ankle to see if he can go. Sounds like they are going to be smart. They don’t want this to linger. – 5:26 PM

Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward

Feels like my first game all over again. Can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowd. It’s been too long. Bring it tonight, Buzz City! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/jt4o7QbVnU – 4:45 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Great to have Hornets basketball again tonight, pre-season is fine but there’s nothing like the real thing.

Remember last season they lost their first two games against OKC & Cleveland and were fine. Expect a slow start with the limited time key players have had in pre-season – 3:45 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Mitch Kupchak has to have the smallest ego of any GM in the league. Constantly references about getting “Lucky” with Melo, Hayward, Oubre, 90% of GMs are egotistical – 3:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season, here are a couple of statistical notes from last season:

@Charlotte Hornets were T-5th in APG (26.8), 10th in 3FGM/GM (13.7) and 10th in FB PTS/GM (13.6). #AllFly – 2:50 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

The Hornets guard missed the final three preseason games with a sprained left ankle. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/ter… – 2:37 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Sounds like the Hornets star has plans to remain in Charlotte for the foreseeable future. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/10/20/lam… – 2:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets are downgrading Terry Rozier (left ankle sprain) from probable to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Indiana. – 2:13 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Jim Boylen, the former Pacers assistant and current Indy resident, has been named head coach of USA Basketball’s World Cup Qualifying Team.

They will train in Houston in late November, then compete in Mexico. – 1:17 PM