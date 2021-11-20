Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers (6-10) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 19, 2021

Indiana Pacers 26, Charlotte Hornets 32 (Q2 10:33)

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

end Q1 in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/v9MuUyiGjB – 7:41 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Hornets lead the Pacers 27-22 after one quarter. Related: the Pacers shot 1/10 from deep and committed 7 fouls. – 7:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

So far, so good! 🤩

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/3yC5imxhes – 7:41 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 27, Pacers 22 – 7:39 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the vision 👀

@Chris Duarte 👉 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/3g2bMdFqmL – 7:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

LaMelo is felling it, and the floater/mid range shot he’s dropping in tonight is one of the best counters to Myles Turner’s strengths defensively. Hornets up 21-17 early. – 7:31 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nine quick points for LaMelo. #Hornets up 21-17 early, – 7:29 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nick Richards and Kelly Oubre first two players off the bench for the #Hornets. – 7:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Kickin' things off with a 💥🕺🏻🛸

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sPzjyldVHi – 7:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Two quick fouls on Mason Plumlee with 9:26 left in the first quarter. – 7:15 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

The Sabonis points over/under for this game is 17.5, so err… Bet it right now. – 7:08 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

In G League news, Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson will start again for the Mad Ants tonight as he continues to rehab from a hyperextended left knee. Fort Wayne is playing their first road game of the season – they’re in Wisconsin against the Herd. – 7:08 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets and Pacers about to tip off. Hornets are trying for their fifth straight win, which hasn’t happened since 2018. pic.twitter.com/VTOZcT6P9Z – 7:08 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

The Charlotte Hornets are currently 15th in NBA attendance with an average of 16,403. The last season with full fans (2019-20) they ranked 28th with an average of 15,438 – 7:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

let's hoop‼️

@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/MD1piebGGm – 7:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

WHO ELSE IS FIRED UP?!

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Indiana Pacers

⏰ – 7PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/olotnaP71g – 6:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/6AXdtX1VcI – 6:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

💜💜💜

@Miles Bridges | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/reCDlBUpl8 – 6:41 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

first five on the floor tonight 🔥

@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/9T4ByDmYYv – 6:33 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Final Injury Report for tonight’s game in Charlotte:

Chris Duarte – Available (right shoulder soreness)

Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/6meeMtJlB0 – 6:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

FRIDAY FIT CHECK 🔥

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/LNFOMXJsNt – 6:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked James Borrego about the juiced up Spectrum Center crowds during this home stand and the overall vibe in Charlotte.

“This is the most energy I’ve felt in the city since I’ve been here,” he said. “The fans are jacked up. They’re into it.” pic.twitter.com/6QH9mVTeOJ – 6:11 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

time to go to work. pic.twitter.com/ShXsBqmol7 – 5:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs IND

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zahtKk71Tt – 5:38 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Chris Duarte will play tonight, Rick Carlisle says. He’s back from a two game absence due to shoulder soreness. – 5:35 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Chris Duarte (right shoulder soreness) is available tonight, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tap in for pregame availability with Coach! 🎙 #INDvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM

Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward

#Gameday! Let’s keep it rolling! #AllFly pic.twitter.com/zou2rbiENC – 4:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

When you think classic Hornets, it’s impossible not to think @Muggsy Bogues. 🤩

Muggsy: Always Believe premieres TOMORROW on @NBATV!

#NBA75 x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Z7HnunYiaI – 4:18 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

it’s a great night to bounce back 💪 pic.twitter.com/H5SeX36vPF – 1:08 PM

