Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

The Houston Rockets (1-8) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021

Houston Rockets 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (8:30 pm ET)

Jonathan Feigen

An ICYMI before Rockets tip against the Warriors tonight from my conversation with Steph Curry …

Driven to succeed: How Jalen Green learned from Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors PR
Tonight's Starting Lineups:

Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/0K5ntLB7xk – 8:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

For tomorrow’s game at Golden State:

John Collins (left foot strain) is probable.

Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 8:00 PM

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Repping all the way in SF 🙌🚀 pic.twitter.com/lBISZ25GlN – 7:55 PM

Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC fans have hit the $20,000 half court shot in 2/4 games.

Thunder fans shooting better from half court than Steph Curry is shooting from the 3 point line. – 7:23 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga:

“A lot of guys who were drafted right before or right after him are all playing a lot. So it’s not easy for him, but he understands.” pic.twitter.com/UMHRIEcT24 – 7:12 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Rafael Stone told Stephen Silas to watch a bunch of Alperen Sengun film before the season. “He had his fingerprints all over that one.” – 7:06 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Coach Silas opens his press conference acknowledging the 8 lives lost at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. pic.twitter.com/b3iIiBzDJ7 – 7:05 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas says the Rockets will play more of their younger players tonight:

“All hands on deck… All 12 guys that are available could get in.” – 7:03 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas opens pre-game presser with heartfelt acknowledgment of the families and loved ones of the eight young people who died at the recent Astroworld concert in Houston. Silas said his two young daughters wanted to attend the concert, but didn’t. – 7:03 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Slow motion look at Jalen Green’s shooting mechanics. Has an interesting gather where he puts his left hand under the ball, not classic form with a lot of left hand involvement but has worked well for him in his career to this point. pic.twitter.com/tFuXK9iike – 7:03 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas said Eric Gordon felt some tightness in his groin, and like with House they didn’t feel like it was worth it to risk it today – 7:02 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Danuel House was set to play today but felt pain in the morning so the Rockets played it safe given they have days off. – 7:02 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says Danuel House is still experiencing some pain, so they didn’t think it was worth it to play him today when they don’t play again until Wednesday – 7:01 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on Jalen Green: “He’s just a freak athlete. Incredibly bouncy and fast, dynamic, and he’s going to be a great player.” – 7:01 PM

Golden State Warriors

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman won’t go on the Warriors upcoming road trip, which rules him out of the team’s next eight games, at least. Wiseman’s doing contact in team settings, but still hasn’t fully scrimmaged. – 6:55 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman will stay behind and work with training staff and coaches when Warriors hit the road next Saturday. No decision yet on whether JW will put in some time w/G-League Santa Cruz. Wiseman should be ready for 3on3 in the coming week, per Steve Kerr – 6:54 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kerr says neither Wiseman nor Klay Thompson will travel on the Warriors upcoming east coast road trip. They’ll continue to get their rehab work in at Chase and the hope is they can ramp up what they can do with the group after that. – 6:51 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said James Wiseman and Klay Thompson will not go on upcoming road trip and will have a program in San Francisco to “ramp things up.” Still undecided when or if Wiseman will play for Santa Cruz. – 6:50 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kerr says Andre Iguodala (sore hip) won’t play tonight vs. Rockets — but he doesn’t believe it’s serious. Sounds like more of a rest day as Kerr reiterates they are looking for days during the year to give the veteran swingman a breather. – 6:48 PM

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Warriors vs. Rockets | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/35kSWXsJjm – 6:33 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

On this date in 1981, Golden State dished out a franchise-record 46 assists in a 152-107 win over Denver.

Box score via @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/UlE8dIe4GG – 6:17 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Kevin Durant returned to Toronto for 1st time since he tore his Achilles in the Finals with Warriors. He called that one of the lowest moments of his career but he said that wasn’t on his mind on the court. Durant is in a groove, finishing with 31-7-7 as Nets win 5th straight. – 6:03 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Seventy five years ago today (Nov. 7, 1946), the Warriors played the first game in franchise history, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen, 81-75, in front of a crowd of 4,185 fans.

Box score via @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/t5aynThRz4 – 4:48 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets have ruled out Eric Gordon from tonight’s game against the Warriors with right groin tightness. Danuel House also remains out – 4:34 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Rockets are undermanned on their first back-to-back. Danuel House Jr. remains out today with the foot sprain. Eric Gordon is out with right groin tightness. – 4:32 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball

Tonight we recognize: Joe Fulks pic.twitter.com/isfT0iZdbb – 4:23 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Cole Anthony and Iggy will both be available for the @Orlando Magic‘s home game against the @Utah Jazz tonight. – 4:16 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Houston has forced five turnovers and scored nine points with zero touchdowns. This is really, really difficult to do. – 3:54 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

According the L2M Report, officials missed a defensive 3 seconds on Christian Wood during Denver’s final possession. Everything else was called correctly – 3:32 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

November 7, 1946 – the Warriors play their first game ever, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen 81-75.

The rest, you could say, is history. pic.twitter.com/S7LcRYbL0Q – 3:00 PM