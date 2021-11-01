Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) play against the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Monday November 1, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers 2, Charlotte Hornets 5 (Q1 08:59)

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris is now out for tonight’s game against Portland, according to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Earlier today, Cleveland announced that Kevin Love had also been sidelined indefinitely due to the protocols. – 6:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. Cleveland, a couple notes on the team’s performance in the second half this season:

Charlotte has a net rating of +27.8 points in the third quarter and net rating of +23.3 in the fourth quarter per 100 possessions. Both lead the NBA #AllFly – 6:43 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said everybody is available tonight for the #Hornets in their back-to-back. Cleveland is in town tonight and the #Hornets have to handle their size inside. pic.twitter.com/zjfXnYRNsp – 5:37 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Odds of the New Orleans Pelicans winning the 2021-22 NBA championship — not surprisingly — keep sliding, per @betonline_ag

7/21/21: 50/1

8/10/21: 50/1

10/19/21: 80/1

11/1/21: 150/1

(In case you’re wondering, CLE, SAC, SAS, OKC, DET, ORL, HOU all currently with worse odds.) – 4:53 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Jimmy Butler named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Other’s nominated: Bam Adebayo (MIA), RJ Barrett (NYK), DeMar DeRozan (CHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Darius Garland (CLE) and Montrezl Harrell (WAS) – 4:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kerr said Damion Lee (shoulder) went through practice today. Kerr is hopeful he’ll be able to play Wednesday against the Hornets. – 3:57 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Damion Lee practiced fully today. Went through the scrimmage and was fine. Should be good to go Wednesday against Charlotte. – 3:56 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland was a nominee for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Jimmy Butler was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:35 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols, reportedly expected to miss multiple games

https://t.co/exkjl8vE4q pic.twitter.com/iHel7fcEYj – 3:27 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs forward Kevin Love listed as out due to health and safety protocols on NBA’s 2:30 p.m. injury report, confirming the report by @Shams Charania of The Athletic. – 2:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

A quick news headline on #Cavs Kevin Love entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol

theathletic.com/news/cavaliers… – 2:38 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Cavs forward Kevin Love enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/cavs-forwar… – 2:12 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Kevin Love is expected to miss “several games” for the Cavs after entering health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/SgxZbLgJ3J – 2:10 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison shot in Cleveland, sustains non-life-threatening injury beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 2:02 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. – 1:43 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Yeah there are some damn good ones in here. Hell yes to Atlanta, Indy, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Charlotte, SA… pic.twitter.com/FFbV2SiThy – 1:13 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Will LaMelo Ball outscore Collin Sexton on Monday night? Make your pick here. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 1:08 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Isaac Okoro is listed as out (hamstring) for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 1:03 PM