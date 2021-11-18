Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6) play against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers 41, Brooklyn Nets 62 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Halftime, Nets lead the #Cavs 62-41. Ricky Rubio leads the Cavs with 18 pts. He’s 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3.

Cavs really struggling on the offensive end, shooting 14-of-42 from the field and 4-of-24 from 3. They also have 8 turnovers which the Nets turned into 14 pts – 8:44 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Ricky leads the squad with 18 at the half.

@socios | #LetEmKnow – 8:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Cavs 61-42. Great half for BK. They’ve got 17 assists on 20 baskets. Kevin Durant has 19, Harden with 16 and Mills with 10. Aldridge has played well off the bench. Can they keep their foot on the gas? – 8:41 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

HALF: Nets 62, Cavs 41

Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7-10 FG), James Harden (15 PTS, 5 REBS) & the Nets are having their way. Brooklyn has managed to put up 17 assists & only three turnovers at the break. They’ve also been determined to get to the stripe, shooting 19 free throws so far. – 8:40 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

HALFTIME: Nets 62, Cavs 41

This one’s pretty much over. Cavs haven’t shown much fight and appear resigned to defeat. Kevin Durant has 19 on 7/10 shooting. James Harden has 16 and Patty Mills has 10. Durant and Harden should play 5 minutes tops in the 2nd half, then rest. – 8:40 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Ricky Rubio scored 18 points and went 6-10 from the field in the first half. Cavs not named Ricky Rubio shot a combined 8-32 (25%) from the field in the first half. No bueno. – 8:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant just hit a fading shot with two (2) Cavs players draped all over him. Plus the foul for the and one. – 8:33 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That was a nice steal from #Cavs Darius Garland and floater to follow. He’s had some early shooting struggles in the first half. He’s 2-of-11 from the field and missed all five 3-point attempts. He has 4 pts.

J.B. Bickerstaff said pregame they would need Darius to score tonight. – 8:32 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Another night, another DG buzzer beater 🚨

📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/UszFeT63re – 8:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Steve Nash: Just like that we’ve got an 11-point game. Nets led by 18 earlier this quarter but Ricky Rubio has 13 points. So does Kevin Durant, and Patty Mills has 10. James Harden on early triple double watch: 9 PTS, 4 AST, 5 REB. #Nets – 8:31 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

Back with 🦅 at The Clays.. Join us!

@Brooklyn Nets vs @Cleveland Cavaliers on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/BkRsNkWMKp – 8:31 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Cavs on a 7-0 run to cut the Nets’ lead to 11. There is 2:33 left in the first half. – 8:31 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Cavs are on a 9-0 run and the Nets keep missing easy buckets in the interior. – 8:30 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said the team needed Darius Garland to “get busy” on the offensive end tonight for them to have a chance. Brooklyn has hounded DG. He has 4 points on 2-11 from the field so far in the first half. – 8:29 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Johnson with some words for Dean Wade after Wade led a swipe through with his elbow, narrowly missing Johnson’s face. – 8:28 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bruce Brown after that official called a foul on him pic.twitter.com/XvcmtFGq05 – 8:27 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Darius Garland is tough – 8:24 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets up 16 early. If they can build a 20+ point lead and keep it midway through the 3rd quarter, KD and Harden can have the rest of the night off – 8:23 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE IS FEELING BOUNCY TODAY! NETS LEAD BY 16! – 8:18 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Early story for @NYDNSports: Kevin Durant and James Harden have played every game this season, including both sets of back-to-backs.

“I think that we definitely are going to look for our spots to protect them,” said Steve Nash.

More here: 👇🏾

trib.al/wrybB4E – 8:18 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets lead the Cavs 31-25 at the end of the first quarter. Kevin Durant with 13 points, Patty Mills with seven. – 8:08 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Certainly could have been a lot worse based on everything #Cavs are missing. Down by six in Brooklyn after one quarter. Ricky Rubio was muy bueno. He scored nine points. Kevin Love, in his first game in more than two weeks, poured in seven points off the bench. – 8:08 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Hangin’ tough on @BallySportsCLE – 8:08 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first, the Nets lead the #Cavs 31-25. Ricky Rubio leads the Cavs with 9 pts. Kevin Love has an early 7 pts.

Cavs offense got off to a slow start, and ended the quarter shooting 9-of-21 from the field and 3-of-12 from 3. – 8:08 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 31, Cavs 25

Kevin Durant (11 PTS), Bruce Brown (6 PTS, 5 REBS) and the Nets get off to a quick start. Cleveland’s bench has been closing the gap for their team though after trailing by as many as 11. They’ve scored 11 points so far. – 8:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Based on the first rotation, it appears #Cavs Kevin Love will probably be held around 24-ish minutes tonight, depending on how close the game stays. – 8:03 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: With his first 3-pointer of the game, Kevin Durant (1,686) has moved past Steve Nash (1,685) into 26th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list.

Next up: Dale Ellis (1,719). – 7:59 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kevin Durant has passed Nets head coach Steve Nash for 26th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list with 1,686 and counting. pic.twitter.com/8wuKaDQSFD – 7:59 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets are on a 8-0 run and have opened up an 8-point lead! – 7:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

LaMarcus Aldridge set to check in with 5:22 left in the first quarter, two quarters earlier than he did last night. – 7:53 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

First bucket as a Cavalier 👊

@Ed Davis | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tX6fYqO5to – 7:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets and Cavs tied at 11 with 6:37 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn opened 3-for-11 from the floor and 1-for-4 from 3. – 7:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Oh my. Is it Ricky Rubio o’clock? – 7:47 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Kevin Love checks in for his first game after missing the last eight. – 7:47 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ricky Rubio just hit a side-step 3. I really wanna see him go for 50 – 7:46 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Cavs about to tip. BK looking to rebound after last night’s loss. Cleveland is down a lot of guys, but Kevin Love will play on a minutes limit and Ricky Rubio has been balling this year. Another short bench for the Nets tonight. Updates to come. – 7:31 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Ready to ball in BKN!

📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/1F4yUo6aqt – 7:30 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Last night’s #Nets–#Warriors game averaged 2.3 million viewers. Excluding Opening Night games, it was the most-viewed regular season Nets game ever on TNT. #nba – 7:26 PM

Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside

Justin James (@1justinjames) put up 30 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists on 10-20 from the field, 3-7 from 3, and 3-4 from the FT line for Cleveland in their loss to Fort Wayne. – 7:11 PM

Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside

Earlier today, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants beat the Cleveland Charge 125-113. Pacers assignee Isaiah Jackson (@ijackson22) led the way with 24 points8 rebounds and 2 blocks on 11-13 from the field, 1-1 from 3, and 1-1 from the FT line. – 7:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Same starters as last night for the Nets tonight against the Cavaliers: Patty Mills will replace the injured Joe Harris (ankle) alongside James Harden, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin – 7:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

First Five ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OYA9aK3Bsc – 7:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. the Cavs: Harden, Mills, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 7:00 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Cavs:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

👷🏾‍♂️Patty Mills

🔒Bruce Brown

🪣Kevin Durant

👷🏽‍♂️Blake Griffin – 7:00 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starting five tonight here in Brooklyn:

Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Ed Davis.

Davis gets his first start of the season. He’s played in 3 games this season, averaging 2.2 minutes. – 7:00 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Cavs Game:

▪️Bruce Brown (7.9 PPG) is averaging a career-high in steals with 1.6 SPG.

▪️Ricky Rubio (14.7 PPG, 6.5 APG) is averaging a career-high in scoring.

▪️Irving, Harris, Millsap & Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:59 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Tonight’s first five in #CavsNets 🏀 pic.twitter.com/f1wW9G6TcT – 6:57 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Even though #Cavs Kevin Love is active tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom he will come off the bench because of the minutes restriction and how it will be easier to spread those as a reserve. I’m told Ed Davis will start at center.

Garland, Rubio, Okoro, Wade and Davis. – 6:37 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Kevin Love is available tonight. He is also on a minutes restriction since this is his first game back. – 6:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

He’s back 🐶 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tSUMGcJYe6 – 6:27 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Going on ESPN RADIO with @mikegolicjr @ChrisCanty99 to talk Nets now – 6:19 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Kevin Love will play tonight, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. He will have an undetermined minutes restriction since it’s his first game back from the health and safety protocols. – 6:08 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Shots 🆙 pic.twitter.com/63UGsG7xXY – 6:00 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nic Claxton doesn’t appear close to a return, per Steve Nash. Says he has a long ways to go with his conditioning. Doesn’t expect to see him the next few games. Wonder if they’d send him to Long Island as a rehab assignment like you see in baseball. – 5:56 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash says,

“Kevin (Durant) and James (Harden), I don’t see them getting limited minutes tonight — They want to play and they want to win tonight.” – 5:51 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says he doesn’t see Kevin Durant or James Harden having a minutes limit tonight albeit in the second game of a back-to-back. #Nets – 5:51 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He’s been great. It’s great to see. He’s a very talented and creative player — He’s been really impressive this season.”

⁃Steve Nash on Ricky Rubio. – 5:49 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash: “Nic (Claxton) has a ways to go. He’s really got to work on his conditioning.” #Nets – 5:49 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash still has no timeline for Nic Claxton (illness): “Nic’s got a ways to go. He’s gotta really work on his conditioning.” Says he doesn’t expect Claxton back in the next few games. #Nets – 5:49 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA

For the record, this was posted almost seven hours before Draymond Green did what he did defensively vs. Kevin Durant Tuesday night in Brooklyn. nba.com/news/defensive… – 5:30 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant should regret signing with Brooklyn Nets: ‘Kyrie betrayed you’ nj.com/nets/2021/11/s… – 5:23 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors have been dominating the NBA so far this season. And their 117-99 pounding against the Nets yesterday proved it’s not a fluke.

Warriors basketball is back, and don’t expect it to go anywhere anytime soon: bit.ly/3cnEZLk – 4:09 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After dropping 37 points in the Warriors win over Kevin Durant and the Nets, Steph Curry’s performance caught the attention of NBA Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:01 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Bringing the scrap to Brooklyn.

🆚 @Brooklyn Nets

🕢 7:30PM ET

📺 @BallySportsCLE

@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/9QToNFvHZd – 4:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Double @FrontOfficeShow today? You got it! @Trevor_Lane and I got together again to talk Zion, Nets and an actual transaction by the Lakers! Check it out and subscribe to the show!

youtu.be/TL0EUMKR8LQ – 3:50 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If the season ended today, would anyone dispute the following five players as First-Team All-NBA?

G: Stephen Curry

G: Ja Morant

F: Kevin Durant

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Nikola Jokic

I gave some mild consideration to Luka, DeMar and PG13, but this mostly feels clear thus far. – 2:58 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Steph Curry is on pace to break his own three-point record of 402 made three pointers in a season.

@talkhoops explains why Steph Curry continues to amaze him after scoring 37 points last night against the Nets #DubNation pic.twitter.com/6bbbLjn5Ht – 2:28 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Man, can the Warriors make it tough on Durant with Green, Iguodala, Wiggins & Payton2. And it doesn’t hurt that, last night anyway, Steph Curry can now guard James Harden. – 2:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

In his first game action since October 27th, Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson finished with 24 points and 8 rebounds in 21 minutes for the Mad Ants, who just beat the Charge 125-113. Nice sweep of Cleveland in Gainbridge Fieldhouse from the G League side. – 1:53 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Bruce Brown and Gary Payton II are two of my favorites players in the league right now.

Here are some of my thoughts about how they are helping their teams win:

bit.ly/3cnJwgQ – 1:44 PM