Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Chicago Bulls (9-4) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021

Chicago Bulls 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (10:30 pm ET)

Bill Oram @billoram

Cheers for Alex Caruso as he’s introduced before his first game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/hxvpzpu2PZ – 10:38 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Alex Caruso got a lot of love from Staples Center when he was introduced: pic.twitter.com/RdeY2Uqdae – 10:37 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso draws loud cheers during starting lineup intros. – 10:36 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The Caruso love here is REAL!!!! – 10:36 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Ready to take the floor. It’s game time. pic.twitter.com/zhVylvJCWe – 10:35 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

👀🔴 – 10:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

City warm-ups 👀 pic.twitter.com/kUC2tU2E73 – 10:28 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Moments away from tipoff. pic.twitter.com/O0p1V9hxA5 – 10:24 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m so mad at the Rams that I just bet the Lakers as a home underdog on Caruso return night. – 10:19 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

“Who scores first tonight: Coby or Caruso?”

Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Zach jersey! – 10:17 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

Trevor Ariza gets shots up in a Nike Kobe 6 PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/PZk2u2RckL – 10:07 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Coby getting warm. pic.twitter.com/rR9i05Mwzo – 10:07 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Back to back starters.

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/m7aLDjAFpA – 10:04 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

🔥 @DeMar DeRozan & @Zach LaVine lace up in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/WFsKGbOwSI – 10:03 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Cade Cunningham (20 yrs, 51 days) became the youngest player in NBA history with at least 25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts and 5 3FGM in a game. He is followed by LeBron James (20 yrs, 100 days), Trae Young (20 yrs, 163 days) & Luka Doncic (20 yrs, 248 days). #Pistons

(via @EliasSports) – 10:03 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Tonight’s starters against the Lakers!

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/IcDcyNI961 – 10:01 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball back in LA wearing yellow Kobe 5s before facing Lakers at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/CXsfeNDIF5 – 9:42 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

DeMar talks about how close he was to being a Laker, and Caruso tells you what you can do with your “Orlando Bubble” criticisms.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 9:34 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

🤝 pic.twitter.com/MJdyLiA7vM – 9:31 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Hopping on with the GREAT Hub Arkush @670TheScore prior to @Chicago Bulls @lakers – 9:27 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Lakers v Bulls tonight pic.twitter.com/jFwFRyb76C – 9:25 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Back in familiar territory. pic.twitter.com/p16HqpIbuY – 9:23 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Making his season debut tonight… pic.twitter.com/BaxSEk3UIZ – 9:13 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Bulls coach Billy Donovan on why he gave Russell Westbrook to give him the freedom to be who he is in OKC pic.twitter.com/edEWl8qFqG – 9:09 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Billy Donovan said Russell Westbrook always gets better as the season goes on. – 9:07 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

There are of ties between #BullsNation and the #LakeShow . Chicago looks to pick up back-to-back wins at Staples after handling the Clippers on Sunday despite being short-handed. What to expect in L.A. tonight? I joined the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show and offered some thoughts: pic.twitter.com/SuUR2fJ2xI – 9:06 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Coby White will play limited minutes in his season debut tonight, Billy Donovan says. Look for 10-18 minutes. – 9:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Coby White has been cleared to play. – 9:01 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Coby White will play roughly 10-18 minutes vs. Lakers. – 9:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how the team will handle LeBron James’ return to play: “We trust him to monitor his own progression.” LeBron still out for tonight vs the Bulls – 8:53 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Coach Vogel says Caruso was one of his favorite players he’s coached…

“How do you not love a guys who plays as hard as Alex Caruso does.”

@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:52 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on LeBron’s status: “We trust him to monitor his own progression. … We trust him to make smart decisions on that.” – 8:52 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James is out tonight, and added they they trust him to make smart decisions on when he’s ready to return. – 8:52 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel makes it official that LeBron James is not playing tonight. – 8:51 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “How do you not love a guy that plays as hard as Alex does?” – 8:51 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With Alex Caruso back in town w/his new team, Frank Vogel called him one of his favorite players that he’s coached, and noted his winning habits, and winning DNA. “He’s a glue guy, makes up for a lot of stuff, can handle most matchups … and the intelligence piece and toughness.” – 8:50 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Kendrick Nunn is “still a ways away” from returning. – 8:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Kendrick Nunn is “still a ways away” from returning, per Vogel. There is no update on his status. – 8:49 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Same starters as last game for the Lakers. Vogel said that, offensively, he feels like they need Davis at the 5 right now. – 8:48 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Starting 5 the same as last game (Russ, Avery, THT, Carmelo & AD)… – 8:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel reflects on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/vd3Ukpeviu – 8:48 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis remains the Lakers’ starting center tonight. Frank Vogel says it’s “game to game.” – 8:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says he’s seen the “same Alex” Caruso in Chicago, that his winning defense and “winning DNA” has contributed to the Bulls’ resurgence. He also calls him one of his most favorite players he’s ever coached. – 8:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso’s “winning habits and winning DNA” are big part of Bulls’ resurgence. Called Caruso one of his favorites to coach. – 8:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Frank Vogel called Alex Caruso one of his favorite players that he’s ever coached. – 8:47 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “I think he’s winning habits and winning DNA is a bit part of their [Bulls] resurgence.” – 8:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “I think his winning habits and winning DNA is a big part of their resurgence.” – 8:47 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann, after limping off vs. Chicago last night in the fourth quarter, is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against San Antonio with a sprained ankle. – 8:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer tied Kendrick Nunn for 20th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:16 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Purchased this vintage record(vinyl) player for the crib! Absolutely love it but it needs to be restored! Can anyone in LA help me out. It’s called *Clairtone g2 pic.twitter.com/6k6EVtpT77 – 8:16 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Time to go to work ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/BHOshWGjR0 – 8:10 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Shout out to former #Bulls guard Chris Duhon working as an assistant coach at Bryant; trying to upset Clemson on Marquee Network – 7:32 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

City Edition in the City of Angels

#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/I2z75G9chG – 7:11 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2005, the @Orlando Magic‘s Dwight Howard had 21 points and 20 rebounds in an 85-77 win over the Bobcats.

Howard (19 years, 342 days) is the only teenager in NBA history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game. pic.twitter.com/pOG3BgyDO9 – 7:01 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Wayne Ellington competed on both ends of the floor 👏 – 6:27 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls – Lakers pre 9:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:18 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

#35 @TobiOye… – 6:11 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis is looking forward to facing Alex Caruso for the first time since he left the Lakers this past summer for the Bulls.

📸: @Lakers Nation pic.twitter.com/qMmHIIf64Y – 6:07 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Each week I’m sending the Week in Lakers news to your inbox (4 free), and picking some topics to contextualize the past few games, including who’s hot. This week’s full edition: https://t.co/peFHFVXlc8 pic.twitter.com/utxG30jqlW – 5:43 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Lonzo Ball has found himself a home in Chicago. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/lon… – 5:43 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2017, the @Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid had 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks in a win over the Lakers.

Since the NBA started tracking blocks in 1973-74, Embiid is one of only two players to record at least 45p/15r/5a/5b in a game (Alvan Adams). pic.twitter.com/WoBoZDo8Jp – 5:31 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

One more at home before the roadie✈️

⏰: 7:30 p.m. PT

📺: @SpectrumSN

📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW

#LakeShow x @socios

nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 5:27 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

The Bulls guard has been cleared after missing the first 13 games of the season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/cob… – 5:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1960, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor scored 71 points in a 123-109 win over the Knicks.

Baylor became the first player in NBA history to record a 70-point game. He shot 28-48 from the field and 15-19 from the FT line, and also had a game-high 25 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/CtGl2GuvyI – 5:01 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

The Chicago guys balled out ahead of their matchup with … Chicago. pic.twitter.com/vm9xFqJxzq – 4:48 PM