Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets (5-6) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 123, Los Angeles Lakers 126 (Q5 00:11)

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Russell Westbrook actually has a triple-double with 17 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds, but he also has 7 turnovers. – 1:23 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lakers didn’t get anything going to the rim on the last possession with a chance to seal the game, as AD’s jumper came out. Hornets ball with 11.7 left, down 3. Bridges hit a transition 3 to force OT in regulation, but this will be side out of bounds. – 1:23 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

10 days into camp, “Reaves and Avery Bradley in for defensive purposes” is a sentence that would have made very, very little sense. BK – 1:22 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Plumlee fouled out trying to defend AD at the rim after a good drive and dish from Westbrook.

AD hit both FT’s to put LAL up 126-123 with 49.4 seconds left.

Vogel puts Bradley and Reaves in for defense, as Ellington and Monk go out. – 1:21 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Mason Plumlee fouls out against Anthony Davis, but he had no choice because Davis was about to dunk on the world. – 1:21 AM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

It’s interesting to see Melo direct the Lakers offense off ball – 1:19 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Carmelo is 7-of-10 from 3-pt range tonight. It’s that kind of night. – 1:19 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Call on floor stands. Lakers keep the ball, up 1, with 1:49 left. Hornets down to 1 time out, LAL have 2. – 1:18 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Unsuccessful challenge. Lakers’ ball. – 1:18 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Significant review with 1:48 left for possession, and LAL up 122-121 after ‘Melo’s 7th 3. Rule on floor was Lakers ball. Hornets challenged the call. – 1:17 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

That was out on Hayward. – 1:17 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

melo’s importance to the lakers is simultaneously awesome and unsettling – 1:17 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Melo’s 3’s are like the action scenes that try to make up for a terrible plot and script. – 1:16 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Melo… Smooooth – 1:16 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Carmelo makes a 3 to give the Lakers their first lead of OT, 122-121, with 1:48 left. – 1:15 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’ve got OVERTIME. 🔥

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/jfuiOVGKQ8 – 1:12 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

OT in LA after Lakers blow an 11 point lead to CHA in last 4:00. – 1:12 AM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

OT, up next. pic.twitter.com/hvVVIA518Q – 1:10 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Overtime.

The turning point of a rough final few minutes came with the technical fouls (plus a delay of game) on ‘Melo and Russ with 3:29 to play, when LAL would have been up at least 7, but instead saw the lead cut to 4. – 1:10 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Casual reminder that AD is shooting 14 percent from behind the arc. AK – 1:10 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers are lucky to be going to overtime. Very easily could have been a foul on the rebound after AD’s miss. – 1:10 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

whew. Westbrook bailed out by Hornets calling a timeout milliseconds before he fouls. pic.twitter.com/6YlD0Kr3Mw – 1:10 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers blow 14 point lead and head to overtime tied 115-115 with Hornets. – 1:09 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

This Lakers hate-watch season has been especially glorious so far. Way more enjoyable than watching the Celtics. Keep shooting those 25 footers AD! Clear out for Russ! – 1:09 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Miles Bridges was not close. Overtime. – 1:09 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

What a bad possession by the Lakers. No moment. Just standing and watching – 1:09 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Just don’t get…AD on the perimeter, just makes no sense – 1:08 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

The ball MUST get to MELO – 1:07 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

One thing you can count on with the Lakers is that leads are never safe. – 1:07 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

BRIDGES. NAILS. 14-point lead for the Lakers gone again. pic.twitter.com/mjNLbxWqwZ – 1:07 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Remember when the Lakers gave away three points just so they could bitch at the refs? Their 14-point fourth quarter lead has completely evaporated and the game is tied at 115 after a Miles Bridges 3. – 1:06 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

WAKE UP Y’ALL! WE ARE ALL TIED UP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/E5LOFGj2du – 1:06 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges’ 3-pointer with 23.7 seconds left in the fourth ties it at 115. – 1:05 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Miles Bridges for 3 to tie the score at 115-115 with 23.7 seconds left. – 1:05 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Tie game, Lakers ball 23.7 seconds left. Miles Bridges nails a transition three. – 1:05 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Who’s gonna tell LeBron once he’s back that Austin Reaves is now the closer? (It’ll probably be received best from Reaves himself, a peer.) AK – 1:05 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Russ has been doing too many things in crunch time that could cost the Lakers this game. – 1:04 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Season high 25 points for Terry Rozier tonight. – 1:04 AM

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Imagine if Carmelo Anthony went right from the Knicks to the Lakers and we avoided all this ↙️⬇️↘️ pic.twitter.com/662Nc7GABA – 1:00 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Five point possession for the #Hornets. LaMelo hits a delay of game free throw, then technical fouls were called on Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook. He also got fouled on he play. He made all five of them. – 12:59 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

That is ridiculous. The Lakers were up 110-101 over Charlotte but gave the Hornets a five-point possession, all on LaMelo free throws. First the foul, then a delay of game and technicals on Carmelo and Westbrook. – 12:59 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Reaves fouled Ball, leading to 2 FT’s … then Carmelo got a delay of game technical foul … then Carmelo got a technical foul for arguing … then Westbrook another technical for arguing.

Five straight FT’s trimmed LAL’s lead to 4. – 12:59 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Lakers are just giving away points. Got to keep their composure. – 12:59 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers just picked up back-to-back technical fouls from Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook. LaMelo Ball’s FTs cut the Lakers’ lead to just four with 3 1/2 minutes left. – 12:58 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Back-to-back techs by Melo and Russ give LeMelo Ball some free shots at the line. It’s a 110-106 game with 3:39 left. – 12:58 AM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Another one for Mr. Triple Double. pic.twitter.com/LBoH1OROc0 – 12:58 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Unforced Lakers turnovers are keeping Charlotte within striking distance here. – 12:56 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook will careless turnovers – 12:56 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook with his second triple-double as a Laker – 12:55 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook is up to 14 pts, 12 ast, 10 reb. His second triple-double as a Laker. His last one came with 10 turnovers. He has only turned it over 4 times tonight. – 12:54 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

After that last rebound, Russell Westbrook now his second triple-double as a Laker: 14 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds. – 12:53 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Lakers are playing with great energy defensively leading to easy buckets – 12:53 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Too many mistakes by the #Hornets in the fourth quarter. Unforced turnover there by Gordon Hayward was a rough one. – 12:53 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Tough finish by Russ (now 5/15) and then he gets his hands on the ball defensively, leading to a breakaway for AD after a bit of a scramble. Lakers have restored some order and lead 110-99 w/ 5:10 left. – 12:52 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Melo chants starting again – 12:50 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Second career triple double for LaMelo. Has 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists – 12:48 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Carmelo Anthony is now 37 of 58 from 3 at Staples Center this season.

That’s 63.8%.

Heading into tonight’s game, Buddy Hield’s 45 total 3’s led all players (home and road). – 12:41 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Can Melo keep wearing #7 if it’s retired during this game? AK – 12:39 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Carmelo Anthony is a blistering 37-for-58 from 3 (63.8%) at the Staples Center this season. – 12:39 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

listen to this crowd. LA is in love with Carmelo Anthony. pic.twitter.com/60AqOq3MjH – 12:39 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

MELO IS SCORCHING HOT RIGHT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/5PCPMH3wef – 12:38 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Carmelo Anthony is just on fire. The entire crowd at Staples was brother to their feet after his last 3-pointer with 9 minutes left in the 4th. He’s 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and has a game-high 26 points in 24:30. – 12:38 AM

The Ringer @ringernba

Not your normal half court buzzer beating 3 … trust us 😂

(📼 @Los Angeles Lakers)

pic.twitter.com/6z1loZrETN – 12:38 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers have blown this game open. They’re rotating and scrambling defensively and then pushing the pace the other way. They’re up 103-89 with 9:00 remaining after that Carmelo Anthony transition 3-pointer. – 12:38 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Lakers playing with incredible energy. Great defense by Dwight Howard and Melo staying hot from deep. – 12:38 AM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Carmelo has been a monster in LA – 12:38 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

they really counted melo out dawg 🤦🏽‍♂️ – 12:38 AM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

#STAYME7O – 12:38 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Westbrook playing with the urgency of a guy who knows what Lakers Twitter is gonna say if they lose this lead with him back on the floor. BK – 12:36 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers are just converting some absurdly difficult shots right now. From Monk’s halfcourt shot, to that Melo 3 to Monk’s up-and-under falling down. It’s contagious. – 12:35 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Carmelo has 23 points and LaMelo has 16 at the moment. I believe the winner gets full ownership of the “Melo” moniker but I’ll double-check for y’all after the game. – 12:35 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Melo turning back in the clock in a Lakers jersey… – 12:35 AM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Malik from half court to beat the buzzer!

(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/VAeFDGzF9v – 12:35 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Quite the lefty finish from Monk on a reverse layup, following the 5th ‘Melo 3 to put LAL up 100-89, their biggest lead tonight. – 12:35 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Melo is feeling it from distance. – 12:35 AM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Lakers are running out a lineup with Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony. It’s like a Daryl Morey graveyard lineup. Where’s Ty Lawson? – 12:35 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Rajon Rondo has been ejected after picking up a flagrant 2 foul for contact with Terry Rozier. He was having a strong night, too, with eight assists in 12 minutes. – 12:34 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Flagrant 2 on Rajon Rondo here, and he’s ejected.

He led LAL’s 3rd Q comeback to give them a cushion into the 4th Q.

Rozier hit 2 FT’s to cut LAL’s lead to 7, and Charlotte keeps the ball. – 12:34 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

A flagrant 2 against Rajon Rondo for a hit to the head of Terry Rozier. – 12:33 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Rajon Rondo was just assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. – 12:33 AM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Rajon Rondo called for flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. – 12:33 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Rajon Rondo is assessed a flagrant 2 foul, and he’s been ejected. – 12:33 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The ruling is a flagrant foul 2 on Rajon Rondo. He’s been ejected. – 12:33 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Flagrant 2 on Rajon Rondo. He’s ejected. – 12:33 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

12 mins of basketball left! 😤

#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/ALdc1zxO8a – 12:30 AM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Late surge. pic.twitter.com/dJaoNNnqDn – 12:29 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Bron’s baseline banter brigade now includes Bad Bunny. – 12:29 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

The Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo on-court connection. AK pic.twitter.com/NYzf8LzyLR – 12:28 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Perhaps Rondo’s best stretch of the regular season.

LAL trailed 78-70 when he checked in at the 4:52 mark of the 3rd Q, and lead 94-87 at quarter’s end.

Rondo (now a +21) had 6 of his 8 assists in the 3rd … not including a ridiculous buzzer-beating midcourt 3 from Monk. – 12:28 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Lakers 94, Hornets 87

Malik Monk’s half-court buzzer-beater gives LA a solid cushion heading into the fourth. The arena has some extra juice. Anthony Davis has 23 points on 10-17 FGs. Carmelo Anthony is up to 20 points, drawing “Melo!” chants from the crowd. – 12:28 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Carmelo Anthony is up to 20 pts on 6-of-9 shooting (4-of-7 from 3). In eight home games for the Lakers, Melo has now scored 20 or more five times. The Staples Center crowd loves him. L.A. getting him at the league minimum is looking like a steal. pic.twitter.com/dGDAZek2gL – 12:28 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

The Lakers with one of the wildest end-of-quarter sequences. Bad inbounds to Carmelo at halfcourt; tries to slam it off a Hornets player, instead rolls to Malik Monk, who nails a buzzer-beater from halfcourt. Sheesh. – 12:27 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Malik Monk from the halfcourt line!

Lakers lead 94-87, after Carmelo scooped that ball from going out of bounds, attempted to bounce it off a Hornet, and it ricocheted to Monk’s hands for the heave at the third quarter buzzer. – 12:27 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Lol the Malik Monk halfcourt shot comes moments before the Big Shot Jackpot where Tess has a chance to win $60,000. What a tough act to follow. – 12:27 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Just how the Lakers drew it up lol. Malik Monk wow. – 12:27 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

WHOA. Malik Monk just made an insane 3-pointer from half court at the end of the 3rd quarter to give the Lakers a 94-87 lead over Charlotte. – 12:27 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of 3rd Q: Lakers 94, #Hornets 87

Malik Monk halfcourt desperation heave hits nothing but net. – 12:27 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Malik Monk connecting from halfcourt as the buzzer sounded. I think he should just stay on the court to compete in the Big Shot Jackpot – 12:27 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Rondo has been fantastic, 8ast and a +21 in the +/-…Lakers up 94-87 going into Q4… – 12:26 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

I would argue that the biggest turnaround for the Lakers has been Rajon Rondo is playing his best basketball of the season so far. Hasn’t made a shot, but he has 8 assists, and he’s gotten Anthony Davis going in a huge way. – 12:25 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Fifth straight double-digit win for the Warriors. Margins of 21, 22, 41, 13 and now 14 points over the Thunder, Hornets, Pelicans, Rockets and Hawks. Record: 9-1, best in the NBA. – 12:25 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

The #Hornets have three delay of games tonight. – 12:25 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Rondo to AD lobs all day – 12:25 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Rondo has eight assists and you can’t convince me they haven’t all been on lobs to Anthony Davis. – 12:25 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers fans have definitely embraced Melo. Pretty cool to hear those chants! Sounds like there’s a lot of energy in that building – 12:24 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

And now the crowd is chanting “Melo, Melo.” Melo has 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including making 4 3-pointers. – 12:24 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Lakers on a 18-5 run. Lakers playing with tremendous energy. – 12:24 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Carmelo Anthony came into this game shooting 63.3% from 3 at home, on high volume (7.0 attempts per game).

He’s 4 for 7 tonight towards his 20 bench points. – 12:24 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James and nearly everyone else at Staples Center have done Melo’s 3 to the Dome celebration any time he connects from deep – 12:23 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Carmelo now with a team-high 20 points and 4/7 from 3 after his latest bomb. Now the crowd is chanting, “Melo! Melo! Melo!” And before you ask, yes, I’m sure it is for THAT Melo. – 12:23 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Melo just fits with the Lakers. That is all. – 12:23 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

throughout Staples Center, tales of Carmelo Anthony are spreading — how he steals from the rich and gives to the poor – 12:23 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Carmelo Anthony makes it look easy… – 12:22 AM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

AD with Authority pic.twitter.com/8gARp0eDKU – 12:22 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

A tidy 10-0 run from the Lakers to go up 80-78. Ad with a pair of plays inside combined with 3s from Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington. – 12:20 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Nice response from the Lakers with a 10-0 run. – 12:19 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Some life from LAL here, with an AD layup, ‘Melo 3, Davis alley-oop finish from Rondo, and Ellington 3 to cap a quick 10-0 run.

Stops in between featured a Davis block and Rondo strip.

LAL lead 80-78. – 12:19 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Hell of a cross-court pass off the dribble by Reaves to an open Wayne Ellington, who nails the go-ahead three. Lakers up 80-78. – 12:18 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Keep feeding Melo… Simple. – 12:18 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron James is back on the Lakers bench, replaced in the courtside circle by Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/mJVVapVqT7 – 12:16 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers outscored by 9 so far in Q3 (18-9)… – 12:12 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Feed the HOT hand 👌🔥

@Terry Rozier | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/bhS2wLjR6q – 12:12 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo Ball triple double alert: He has 16 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. – 12:12 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Early subs in the 3rd Q here as Bazemore and Jordan go to the bench in favor of Reaves and ‘Melo, at the 8-minute mark. – 12:07 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Early in thie third, Kent Bazemore is the only Lakers starter yet to make a shot. – 12:07 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

It’s a 12-3 Hornets run to start the 3rd Q, putting LAL in a 72-64 hole. Charlotte is up to 21 fast break points, with the Lakers lagging behind in transition. – 12:06 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

pic.twitter.com/kIbGZUoeeE – 12:05 AM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

I don’t feel like I’ve seen Avery Bradley make a 3 since like 2015 – 12:03 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James enjoying a courtside seat with Kevin Hart and Rich Paul as the second half gets under way. pic.twitter.com/gtDakNENS9 – 12:01 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James spent halftime chatting it up with Rich Paul. When the game resumed, he set next to him court-side. pic.twitter.com/e2BJF0x9Qa – 12:01 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron starts the third quarter not on the bench, but in courtside seats catching up with Rich Paul and Kevin Hart. pic.twitter.com/NH58JKesE3 – 12:00 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron watching the second half with Rich Paul along the baseline – 11:59 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Lakers 61, Hornets 60

Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony lead the Lakers with 12 points each. AD also has 2 steals and 2 blocks. Russell Westbrook has 6 points (2-7 FGs) and 9 assists. The Lakers are shooting 51.2% and have already attempted 18 FTs (making 13, 72.2%). – 11:47 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’ve got a good one going in LA.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Q5V5czz0TL – 11:46 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

At the Half, Lakers up 61-60…

-AD 12pts 5rebs 2stls 2blks

-DeAndre 10pts 4rebs

-Carmelo 12pts

-Avery 8pts

-Russ 6pts 9ast

LaMelo leading the Hornets with 14pts + 7ast – 11:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo had his arm around Miles as they headed off to the locker room. Miles was upset with himself for that rushed airball to end the first half. – 11:44 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

What a fun first half. Lakers up 61-60 after Carmelo Anthony’s 3 right before halftime. Melo and AD have 12, DeAndre set a physical tone in the first and scored 10. Russ w/ 9 assists. LaMelo Ball leads four Hornets in double-figures with 14, incl. 3-of-5 from 3. – 11:44 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL take a 61-60 lead out of the 1st half behind to a late 3 from ‘Melo, who had 12 off the bench. There were 18 lead changes in a back-and-forth contest, where LAL led by as many as 9. – 11:44 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Back and forth. pic.twitter.com/cZJ4D26kei – 11:44 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers lead Hornets 61-60 at the half behind 12 points, 5 rebounds from AD, 12 points off the bench from Carmelo Anthony and 9 assists from Russell Westbrook. – 11:44 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Carmelo Anthony with a three before halftime to give the Lakers a 61-60 lead.

Russ is still shooting poorly, but he’s got 9 assists. Anthony Davis and the Original Melo each have 12 points. LaMelo Ball has 14 points and 7 assists. – 11:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Flight No. 0️⃣ is coming down the LAX runway ✈️

@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/urXmjjLhxL – 11:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Lakers 61, #Hornets 60 – 11:43 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nine offensive rebounds for the #Hornets has led to 11 points. It’s keeping them in it. – 11:37 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The rim just has a lid on it for Russell Westbrook right now. 1-of-13 the other night, now 2-of-7 here after a missed dunk. – 11:32 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

The Lakers and comfortable leads don’t mix well so far this year – 11:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪

@LaMelo Ball | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/XlTPnfY4h7 – 11:28 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL pushed their lead to 9 through AD, at 45-36.

Great shift from Austin Reaves once again. – 11:27 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

AD can have that shot any time he wants – 11:27 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

NBA fans love to compare them, but here’s how you know Austin Reaves isn’t Alex Caruso yet. If Oubre hit Caruso across the head like that in L.A., he’s have been arrested. AK – 11:23 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

This is the physicality the Lakers have talked about playing with. A lot more energy and competitiveness tonight than in Portland. – 11:23 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph Curry is the most fun hooper ever.

Not the best (Jordan).

Not the most exciting (Magic).

Not the most dominant (Wilt).

Not the most captivating (LeBron).

No other player who within 30 seconds of checking in creates palpable buzz, cracks smiles and induces WTF laughter. – 11:23 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Rook is working hard. pic.twitter.com/gzWrD89o3S – 11:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Personal fouls: #Hornets 12, Lakers 6 – 11:22 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Austin Reaves going for Caruso-like highlight there!! #HBK – 11:20 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Three fouls on Mason Plumlee with 7:48 remaining before halftime. Nick Richards also has two fouls. – 11:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Nice finish by GH2️⃣0️⃣!

@Gordon Hayward | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/4ZKJet7P3U – 11:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Malik Monk drains a 3, smiles as he looks over at the #Hornets bench. Got a chuckled out of LaMelo and PJ Washington. – 11:17 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL took a 3-point lead (29-26) out of a 1st Q they led by as many as 8, though they allowed the final 5 points of the period to the Hornets, as closing quarters continues to plague the Lakers this season. – 11:13 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

The fight continues 💪

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/YfDduxvZ38 – 11:11 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 29, Hornets 26

DeAndre Jordan leads LA with 10 points. Russell Westbrook has 6 assists. Carmelo Anthony scored 7 points and helped LA take the lead in the latter portion of the frame. Solid half-court defense from LA — Hornets hurting them in transition. – 11:10 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

1st in the books.

@DeAndre Jordan: 10 pts, 4-4 FG

@Carmelo Anthony: 7 pts pic.twitter.com/WJFBtE0MAB – 11:09 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

DJ had 10 points, 4 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony 7 points and Russell Westbrook 6 assists to help Lakers open a 29-26 lead over the Hornets end of first. – 11:09 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I don’t believe Carmelo actually missed that shot. I think we’re gonna come back for the second quarter and find out it bounced back in after the cameras cut away. – 11:09 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

End of Q1, Lakers up 29-26… – 11:08 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: Lakers 29, #Hornets 24 – 11:08 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Two thoughts I’ve already had 11 games into his career:

A) Wow, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers a potentially nice trade chip they didn’t expect to have.

B) You can pry Austin Reaves out of my cold dead hands, I’d trade LeBron first idc. – 11:06 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Another strong Nick Richards dunk. – 11:06 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron gave Austin Reaves a little pat on the butt by the sideline a few beats after he finished that tough reverse layup in transition. Russ is directing traffic well tonight near the rim as a playmaker with 5 assists. – 11:05 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Austin Reaves beautifully finished a Westbrook transition feed with an up-and-under move around the rim, then drew a charge on the other end.

‘Melo then added his 2nd FG to put LAL up 26-21 late in the 1st Q. – 11:05 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

That was a nice move by Austin Reaves. LeBron James thought so, too — he stood up, wearing street clothes, and impersonated it. – 11:05 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Reaves just took the Hornets defense to the University of Austin – 11:04 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Anthony Davis just got poked in his right eye. Not a fun week for him with the various ailments – 11:03 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I’m trying to concoct a harebrained scheme to somehow convince Melo every game is at Staples. AK – 11:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers’ Big Two of DeAndre Jordan and Carmelo Anthony have scored 15 of the team’s 20 points so far – 11:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Carmelo could intentionally shoot on the wrong basket and the Lakers would still somehow wind up with three points. – 10:59 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

👌 M3LO 👌

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Hfdikh2Okt – 10:57 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Good sequence for DeAndre Jordan. On one end, he gets out well to challenge on an Oubre corner three, forcing a miss, then runs the floor, and gets fed on a slick feed inside from Westbrook. AK – 10:56 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

DeAndre Jordan with 10pts + 4rebs to start the game… – 10:54 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Attack mode 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/eBQuDRlfCZ – 10:52 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Interesting note on big TV in arena here — tonight is Andre Iguodala’s 1,200th career game. The only other active players to reach that mark are: LeBron and Carmelo. – 10:52 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Kelly Oubre. – 10:50 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I don’t know if any team in NBA history has ever made a bigger upgrade in terms of lob passing at point guard than the Lakers did going from Dennis Schroder to Russell Westbrook. – 10:47 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

What was shaping up as the ugliest offensive possession of the season gives us one of the best highlights. What a great read by Westbrook setting up that DeAndre Jordan dunk. – 10:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

DeAndre Jordan with three dunks here in the first four minutes. Frank Vogel mentioned that he was tempted to start small today, ultimately opting big because of the Lakers’ hurting wing depth. Jordan making his presence felt on offense early. – 10:46 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Really good screen by Westbrook on that corner three for Bradley. Was basically like an offensive lineman holding his ground against a closeout. AK – 10:46 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers fans gasped after thinking DeAndre Jordan would take an open mid-range shot. Then, Lakers fans roared when Westbrook set DJ up for a lob. – 10:46 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

First play of the game ✅ pic.twitter.com/Nue4ofGBPf – 10:45 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Man… Bazemore really struggles with those layups. – 10:44 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Charlotte came into this game last in the NBA in defensive rating, and LAL start the game 3 for 5 from the field, with the 2 misses both at the rim that they put back. – 10:43 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

John Collins poured in 12 points in the first quarter of tonight’s contest (3-3 FG, 2-2 3FG, 4-4 FTM).

The last time Collins tallied 10-or-more in a first quarter was on 3/20/21 against the Lakers (10 points). – 10:43 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Ball is up. #LakeShow – 10:41 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

In the house for Hornets-Lakers pic.twitter.com/c3Ew4mdnIv – 10:36 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Tonight marks Andre Iguodala’s 1,200th career regular season game, joining LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony as the only active players to appear in 1,200 games. – 10:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Don’t even think about going to bed! Hornets hoops coming soon 🐝

📍 – Los Angeles, CA

🆚 – @Los Angeles Lakers

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/SCvRfAsY8c – 10:31 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

This is the same Kings team that scored 140 on the Hornets…I think. – 10:26 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

First Five

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/IUWx8TqTdM – 10:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖐️ vs @Los Angeles Lakers

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/63lZy2YxKe – 10:04 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Starting lineups for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Hornets: pic.twitter.com/UNogdS4yTW – 10:01 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Pregame reps.

#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/idv1vICbYB – 9:57 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LaMelo gets some shots up before playing the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Bq9NvpHYoq – 9:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY UPDATE vs LAL

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/MIsBxnBCKr – 9:33 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Monster night for Julius Randle:

31 points,

12 rebounds,

5 made 3-pointers,

3 assists

It’s the fourth time as a Knick that Randle has tallied at least 30 points, 10 boards and 5 made treys, which ties Carmelo Anthony for the most such games in Knicks franchise history. – 9:19 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Dwight Powell was waiting to come into the game for Kristaps Porzingis but he didn’t get a stoppage of play until KP picked up foul No. 3. Mavs have survived it, pulling ahead 38-31. – 9:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked James Borrego about the center position and if there was a chance Nick Richards could move into the starting rotation with the flashes he’s shown. Borrego said Mason Plumlee is the starter but Richards is going to play heavy minutes against the Lakers tonight. – 9:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus (knee) is out tonight for Heat. (But close enough that Wednesday vs. Lakers is possible.) – 8:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis still had some soreness in his right thumb, but not bothersome enough that he can’t play through it – 8:55 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel said there has been a temptation to start AD at the 5, in part to address spacing issues, but it’s difficult with both LeBron and Ariza out from a size standpoint. Jordan will start again tonight, though there will be plenty of Davis at the 5 as usual. – 8:53 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis is playing tonight. – 8:49 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Anthony Davis is playing tonight for Lakers vs Charlotte, Frank Vogel said – 8:47 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will play tonight – 8:47 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Anthony Davis in for tonight… – 8:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

AD is available tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 8:47 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel confirms Anthony Davis is in versus Charlotte. – 8:47 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel confirms that Anthony Davis will play tonight. – 8:47 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington will be reevaluated in a week. He will continue to participate in individual skill work in the meantime. He was on the court pregame last night. – 8:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets F PJ Washington underwent further evaluation today and will be listed as OUT moving forward with the left elbow hyperextension he suffered on Nov 3 vs GS. Washington will be reevaluated in one week. (1/2) – 8:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Anthony Davis getting some pre-game work done. We’ll see soon if he plays tonight vs Hornets pic.twitter.com/dAsklhKvMr – 8:35 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Clocking in ⏱ pic.twitter.com/HuopLLvJt6 – 8:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Among the many injured players the Lakers are hoping return soon, Talen Horton-Tucker might be the closest. The 20-year-old should be cleared for contact tomorrow, and he’s raring to go: ocregister.com/2021/11/08/lak… – 8:26 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Andre Drummond has the Sixers missing their Dwight Howard experience. – 8:01 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

#35 @TobiOye… – 7:05 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

LeBron James’ tweet a call to action for OBJ’s heir apparent, #Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:02 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

The latest @washingtonpost

NBA ‘Post Up’ weekly newsletter is out!

– Is LaMelo Ball ready to be an NBA All-Star?

– @JM_Gottlieb w/ the best from @PostSports & NBA Reddit

https://t.co/umdzsi6Lfg pic.twitter.com/47h8bClgZL – 5:55 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

First of a five-game homestand

⏰: 7:30 p.m. PT

📺: @SpectrumSN

📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW

#LakeShow x @socios

nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:42 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right thumb sprain) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game against Charlotte.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:41 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers says Anthony Davis has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 4:40 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Among other items, we preview Hornets-Lakers with @WalkerMehl from @LockedOnHornets and @730TheGame.

Subscribe to the channel. Thanks!

youtu.be/7ivc80kZ-7c?t=… – 4:33 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially probable for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 4:31 PM