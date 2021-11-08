Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets (5-5) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 58, Los Angeles Clippers 61 (Q2 00:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

They’re talking Nico Batum on the Charlotte broadcast, with Eric Collins noting that late in Batums’ Hornets tenure, people thought: “‘Maybe he’s getting closer to the end?’ But he’s being used in L.A. in a way that seems to suit him.” – 10:07 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

They’re really having trouble getting up all of whatever spilled in the corner. Nic Batum has pointed it out a few times — those are his corners, after all. – 10:05 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

RISE UP, @Isaiah Hartenstein! 😤

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/nOVMVlOapo – 10:03 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George’s shot selection has been good for the most part this season, and he usually earns his heat checks … but sometimes, his heat checks are not ideal.

Hornets reclaim the lead after back-to-back paint buckets bracket an early clock midrange miss from PG, Lue calls time – 10:00 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Three fouls on LaMelo with 5:08 left before halftime and he has to take a seat. – 9:57 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George said he basically wants Monster Zu from now on, and Zu just put one on Miles Bridges head.

(I can’t wait to see how Miles tries to get him back!) – 9:57 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ivica Zubac just got Miles Bridges, master of the poster dunk, on a poster. – 9:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

13-point Hornets lead is gone. Clippers take 45-44 lead with 6:51 left in first half pic.twitter.com/UGj6x1oQmA – 9:54 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

The Hartenstein-to-Kennard, Kennard-to-Hartenstein connection … this time the big man converts to close what was a 13-point gap to just two.

Hornets 43, Clippers 41 | 9:13, 2nd – 9:48 PM

Story continues

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That Hornets lineup was destined to give up a big lead, and here we are.

What once was a 13-point deficit has been cut to 43-41. Hartenstein +/- still a thing.

9:13 left in the first half – 9:47 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Score after one. pic.twitter.com/F2lP9Yd6Z0 – 9:45 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Three dunks for Nick Richards. He’s playing well. – 9:45 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

🚨 @Luke Kennard at the buzzer! 🚨

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/q3iYOqUlXd – 9:44 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Hornets 39, Clippers 31 | Many points. LaMelo leading the way with 13 on 5-7 shooting. Former Hornet Nico Batum leading LA: 8 on 3-3 shooting.

Charlotte with 11 second-chance points to the Clips’ 0. – 9:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers got Luke Kennard untracked for multiple 3s, and they need to keep finding him after Hornets allowed 8 3s to Buddy Hield Friday night.

Of course, Clippers have their own problems defensively, with Hornets dropping season-high 39 points in first quarter. – 9:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

So far, so good.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/4a05akMc4R – 9:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

The kid from Cali 💪 pic.twitter.com/o12paYAHYm – 9:39 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Serge Ibaka’s first stint is over. It lasted 3 minutes before Batum replaced him for a smaller bench lineup. Maybe that’s the indication that Isaiah Hartenstein won’t be in the rotation tonight.

End of 1: Hornets 39, Clippers 31 – 9:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q: #Hornets 39, Clippers 31

LaMelo had 13 points. – 9:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Going back to last postseason, the Clippers have split the 16 games they played since Kawhi Leonard’s knee injury.

Including today’s 17th game, the Clippers have trailed by double digits in 12 of them. – 9:34 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

With Indiana’s win in Sacramento tonight, the NBA’s only winless teams on road are Houston (0-6), Detroit (0-4) and Portland (0-4). Blazers start 4-game trip Tuesday that hits Clippers, Suns, Rockets and Nuggets. – 9:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Terance Mann with a 95-feet foul … that is, trying to press LaMelo Ball and getting a whistle prior to the inbound. – 9:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

M3️⃣3️⃣LO‼️

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/BX9616F7Fs – 9:28 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Per Clips: Paul George has eclipsed 14,500 career points. He’sA one of only seven active players in the NBA (LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul) with at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds and 2,500 assists. – 9:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Serge Ibaka checks in for first time this season. Only seventh game since leaving New Orleans game with back issues 34 weeks ago today. – 9:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets start out 11 of 17 and 6 for 8 from 3-point range. – 9:24 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Serge Ibaka will be the next Clippers substitution. His first minutes of the season coming soon. – 9:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Watch the big man work!

@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/FAPhQ7hctN – 9:24 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Clippers say Paul George has eclipsed 14,500 career points tonight. George is 1 of only 7 active players in the NBA (LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul) with at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds and 2,500 assists. – 9:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 9:21 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers entered tonight allowing the fourth-lowest opponent FG% (42.3%) but that’ll be tested by the Hornets if their 57% start is any indication. – 9:20 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers and Hornets a combined 13 for 21, 7 for 11 from 3.

Charlotte, though, has taken 14 of those shots, twice as many as the Clippers. – 9:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Yeah, it might be a shoot out tonight, and Tyronn Lue calls timeout early after Clippers give up back-to-back offensive rebounds that leads to Miles Bridges’ 2nd 3

Hornets already have 20 points in five minutes. You can do the math for what that’s on pace for. – 9:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Losing track of the number of times Terry Rozier’s shots have spun out. He’s been unlucky with the bounce since his return from injury. – 9:18 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

LaMelo Ball is one of one! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/JkjWzkLz7q – 9:18 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Uh-oh, a fan is loudly calling Terry Rozier trash tonight…last time that happened in Staples Center, Collin Sexton went off against the Clippers. – 9:13 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Takin’ the hardwood.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/xtIsMSxMOI – 9:04 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

We had a false start on this last month but

Keon Johnson is active tonight for Clippers for the first time this regular season pic.twitter.com/K9RLU7q1k9 – 9:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Grab your jerseys – it’s almost GAME TIME! 🕺

📍 – Los Angeles, CA

🆚 – @Los Angeles Clippers

⏰ – 9PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/UiK1X2Q3SF – 8:54 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Turns out that Vit Krejci is the first Thunder to play a doubleheader this season. No Roby or Mann so far. – 8:43 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers are starting the same five tonight in Game 9: Zubac, Batum, George, Jackson, Bledsoe. – 8:36 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Tonight at Staples:

LAC

Paul George

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Eric Bledsoe

Reggie Jackson

CHA

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee

Terry Rozier

LaMelo Ball – 8:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (L Rib Contusion) was questionable and has been upgraded and will be available to play vs LAC #AllFly – 8:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers are getting Ibaka back as they embark on the most comfortable part of the schedule: Two season-long 6-game homestands broken up by a back-to-back in Memphis and New Orleans.

Overall, 13 of next 15 at STAPLES Center.

Giddy up – 8:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight’s Starting Five 👇

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/rWF7o5v4Xg – 8:30 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

did Terrance Mann dress for the Orlando Magic in the 4th Quarter or something? what on earth just happened there? – 8:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Hornets head coach James Borrego said he is afraid to look at team’s assist-turnover ratio (which is the best in the NBA at 2.02 entering Sunday’s game in LA).

Led by LaMelo Ball’s 7.0 assists per game, the Hornets have six players averaging at least 2.6 assists per game. pic.twitter.com/SVj2zMcKnS – 8:20 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

The need to know for tonight’s matchup.

#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 8:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY UPDATE vs LAC

Mason Plumlee (L Rib Contusion) is questionable.

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/m3BRwFFM5e – 8:12 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets pregame. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:07 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Slightly good news on the injury front: after having his left arm in a sling in Sacramento, PJ Washington is doing some on court work. He’s not using his left much but it should be a positive sign. pic.twitter.com/Gblcabosof – 8:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked Borrego about the #Hornets turnovers and the extra passing at times. He said they need to be a little more decisive on offense. Seeing some hesitation. He also mentioned he wants Terry to trust his game. – 7:54 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Serge Ibaka is back tonight. Ty Lue, not surprisingly, said “I don’t remember” what the big man’s minute limit might look like, and he wasn’t eager to reveal what rotation he might run, but … the Clippers’ bench for sure gets a little leas interesting, fashion-wise. pic.twitter.com/r7lxTUPFjs – 7:51 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mason Plumlee currently out on the floor warming up. pic.twitter.com/qeVSAXWif7 – 7:50 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said Mason Plumlee is going to warm up to see if he can go against the Clippers tonight. If he can’t play, Nick Richards will get the nod. Could go small after that. pic.twitter.com/TGZP3KQoyR – 7:40 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Borrego on Paul George: “He can score so many different levels, I love his playmaking right now … we’ve got his hands full tonight.

“I know they miss Kawhi, but their defense hasn’t dropped.” – 7:37 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Borrego tells @Rod Boone that LaMelo would tell him that he’s not from L.A., he’s from Chino Hills.

“Not Chino… Chino Hills.” – 7:36 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Hornets Coach James Borrego on LeMelo: “Love his mentality right now, try to set the table for his teammates … and a great challenge tonight. He’s on the top of everybody’s scouting report.”

Adds that his star point guard would say he’s not from L.A. – “he’s from Chino Hills.” – 7:36 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are 4-20 from 3-point range vs. the Pacers today after setting a franchise record with 22 3-pointers in Friday’s win over the Hornets. – 7:31 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue: “It starts all over again” re: working out rotations with Serge Ibaka back in the mix. – 7:20 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue on Eric Bledsoe’s defense: “Allowed PG to get his rest and score the basketball the way he’s been scoring.” – 7:19 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Serge Ibaka will play and back up Ivica Zubac tonight vs Hornets, per Tyronn Lue.

Expect a minute restriction, but Clippers were conservative with Ibaka returning after back surgery in June and missing all but 6 games post-All-Star break last season, including postseason. – 7:17 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Serge Ibaka is available vs. Charlotte tonight, Ty Lue says. His role is “being a presence defensively” with the second unit and helping a quiet unit communicate. Lue says he wants to see Ibaka’s conditioning. – 7:15 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

📍Back in DTLA pic.twitter.com/n8jtzmxdgC – 7:08 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Charlotte:

— Anthony Davis (right thumb sprain) and Sekou Doumbouya and Jay Huff (two-way contracts) are questionable.

— LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are out. – 6:52 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis is still considered QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Hornets: pic.twitter.com/QIgayFBh0g – 6:49 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Iso, iso, iso.

Miles Bridges is scoring more than ever out of isolations. His explosive first step + decisive movement + pure strength = buckets. @Kevin O’Connor on the evolution of Bridges’s offensive game: https://t.co/Ib3WS0S0TR pic.twitter.com/uzVGHjQsBg – 6:15 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says the plan is the G-League assignments to be active on these days, in this game, they might play. Tre Mann was hit in the face in the Blue game so they’re evaluating that now. – 5:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Staying Together 🤜🤛

#AllFly | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/Y21I9ulngO – 5:17 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Roby, Tre Mann and Vit Krejci have all been recalled by the Thunder, the team just announced. – 4:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Vit Krejci, Tre Mann, and Isaiah Roby have been recalled. pic.twitter.com/6uAyfXAomY – 4:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Excellent first half in Toronto. The Raptors are much, much better than I gave them credit for. Scottie Barnes is looking like he can play the Kawhi role. Kevin Durant is hitting tough shots. James Harden looks like he’s getting his groove back. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

“He couldn’t jump until he got to Michigan State. So I coached the s— out of him.”

A fun conversation with Tom Izzo about Miles Bridges and the growth of the #Hornets rising star.

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:53 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Kept fighting. pic.twitter.com/6PQ0pczhjx – 3:41 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

I thought the pats needed to win today to validate last weeks win…I’d say this is a validation. Last week wasn’t a fluke. Now im rooting for lac to destroy philly…strange how I approach and think about things – 3:09 PM