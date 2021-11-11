Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Charlotte Hornets (5-7) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 62, Memphis Grizzlies 62 (Q3 07:55)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

PUTBACK SLAMMA JAMMA FOR JAREN JACKSON JR – 9:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren Jackson wasn’t impressed with his dunk, but it still counts the same 😎 Grizzlies defict cut to 2 – 9:26 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies on a run (and playing defense!!!). It’s a two-point game. – 9:26 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Flagrant foul 1 on LaMelo Ball. 2 shots for Ja, and the ball for the Grizzlies – 9:22 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

It is a flagrant foul. Ja Morant gets two shots and the Grizzlies will keep the ball. – 9:22 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Double technical fouls on Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges. And we pay homage to Zach Randolph, the King of the Double-Techs.

And, it is only fitting that Dillon gets a tech on his first game back. – 9:21 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

okay NOW Dillon Brooks is back. He gets T’d up (and Bridges). – 9:21 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

one of the more egregious Field Goal % Savings Club applications in a while.

Jalen McDaniels: WOOF. pic.twitter.com/R2Vvquwg1D – 9:10 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Desmond Bane has missed 10 straight 3s. Obviously he will be fine. But, weird. – 9:10 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BRB

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Memphis 4-24 on 3s, at least 7/8 of those were open, if they start to fall it’s a close game in the second half – 9:07 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

🚨 AIR CANADA TO END THE HALF 🚨

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

WE'RE UPPPPPP!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/XW5PvfKj28 – 9:05 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Rest of the Grizzlies’ wing rotation welcomed Dillon Brooks back by shooting 1-11 in the half. – 9:05 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Halftime

Hornets 60

Grizzlies 52

Ja Morant: 22 points

Dillon Brooks: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Jaren Jackson: 7 points, 1 block

Steven Adams: 9 rebounds, 3 points, 2 assists

Kyle Anderson: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 9:04 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Morant exploits aside, first half of Grizz-Hornets was the Popovich anecdote about just looking at the 3-point shooting to see who won (is winning). – 9:04 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets just have no idea how to finish and manage end of quarters, what are they doing there smh – 9:04 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

I bet that dunk felt good for Dillon.

Grizzlies down by 8 at the half. Need to step it up on defense if they want to get back in this. – 9:03 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

DILLLON BROOKS with the slam to wrap up this 2nd qtr.

Grizzlies down 60-52. – 9:03 PM

Eli Savoie @Eli560

Ja with 19 in the first quarter but Grizzlies could only muster 16 as a team in the 2nd and trail Charlotte at the half 60-52 – 9:03 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

DILLON BROOKS WITH A THUNDEROUS SLAM TO SEND US INTO HALFTIME – 9:03 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jaren blocks his fellow Spartan Miles Bridges! – 9:02 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Great recognition from LaMelo there for that mismatch, those are the areas he’s been learning and improving, how to manage the game – 9:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Look at this 𝓑𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓜𝓞𝓥𝓔𝓜𝓔𝓝𝓣!

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/CprkYpznRp – 9:01 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

THAT'S TOUGHHHHHH @Dillon Brooks

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

DILLON BROOKS WITH ANOTHER 3 – 8:57 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

BINKspn top play nominee 👀

cc: @famouslos32 @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/Axm5YssqCW – 8:54 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies have been outscored by 13 since Morant came off the court. Some of that is creativity, some is just missing open shots. – 8:51 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Kyle Anderson gets the Grizzlies on the board in the 2nd qtr after the Hornets went on a 19-0 run. – 8:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

I missed Dillon Brooks – 8:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Kyle Anderson with a killer crossover to get the Grizzlies on the board for the 1st time this quarter – 8:49 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This angle is 🔥💥

@LaMelo Ball ➡️ @cody_martin15

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pndqE6Olrq – 8:49 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets matchup zone out of the timeout, not perfect but led to a contested shot. Terry Rozier’s energy and communication had an impact pic.twitter.com/SLOSu7zFJp – 8:48 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

can the Monstars please give Desmond Bane his jumper back? – 8:47 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Grizzlies have not scored a single point since Ja Morant left the floor. – 8:47 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

4 minutes in the 2nd qtr and the Grizzlies have been scoreless. – 8:46 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

I never thought this would be possible but it’s true, Desmond Bane has missed his last 10 three-point attempts. – 8:43 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

jelly fam ja 🍇

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Cody gettin’ 🆙

@cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ufypEnEcth – 8:40 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Just the 19 points in the first quarter for Ja Morant, a new career-high for points in any quarter. I deleted my other tweet about this because @Chris Herrington pointed out that I forgot Jaren’s 26 pt quarter against Milwaukee a couple of years back. I apologize for my error. – 8:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This is some 𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙩-𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙙 basketball.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/S4sWi15g6s – 8:38 PM

Eli Savoie @Eli560

Ja may be a little motivated going against LaMelo Ball. Comes out with a smooth 19 point 1st quarter – 8:34 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

end of the 1st quarter

Hornets 34

Grizzlies 36

Ja Morant: 19 points, 2 assists

Jaren Jackson: 5 points

Steven Adams: 3 points, 5 rebounds

Kyle Anderson: 4 points, 3 rebounds – 8:34 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

19-point first quarter for Ja Morant. Career high (regular season) is 44. – 8:33 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Ja Morant just set his career-high for points in a quarter (19). Still two minutes left. – 8:33 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

WE are still in the 1st qtr & Ja Morant has 19 PTS.

Yes, you read that right, 19 PTS! – 8:32 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

DILLON BROOKS FOR 3 – 8:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

float like a butterfly sting like a ______

17 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/72v07fCluo – 8:31 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

a real basketball nin-ja 🥷

@Ja Morant | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/gn2bzqUAwG – 8:28 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

John Konchar checked in for De’Anthony Melton. Brandon Clarke is set to come in for Steven Adams.

With Tyus Jones coming in at some point, that’s probably your 10-man rotation tonight – 8:26 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Everyone’s complaining about how the game is being officiated with the cut down on fouling, meanwhile Steven Adams has cracked the game and gotten to the line 3 times in the last 5 possessions – 8:25 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

After going 6-6 to start the game, Ja Morant misses his first shot with 5:36 on the clock in the 1st qtr. – 8:24 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hayward off to a great start, looks a tough matchup for Memphis. His usage is down this year with Miles’ emergence but I like the matchup tonight – 8:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

13 points. 6-6 from the field.

@Ja Morant is cooking in the first. pic.twitter.com/FEu81r516A – 8:22 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks is back on the court. pic.twitter.com/YkphZCakHq – 8:22 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Dillon Brooks picks up a foul on his first defensive possession. He’s back, folks. – 8:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Memphis is thrilled to get Dillon Brooks back in the fold.

Absolutely love it. pic.twitter.com/Osn3ILROVu – 8:22 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

He’s back! Dillon Brooks has checked into the game for the @Memphis Grizzlies with 6:07 on the clock in the 1st qtr. – 8:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This was a tough shot 👌

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WknB9VEqVM – 8:20 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks getting a cheer as he waits to check in. – 8:20 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

What is this effort from Miles and Hayward? Have to sink in further on Morant and make him play through more traffic. pic.twitter.com/cBA7WgAuh8 – 8:19 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

What a clinic by Ja Morant. Getting to his spot time and time and time again. 6-6 from the field and 13 points already. On pace to beat Wilt. – 8:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant is on pace for an NBA-record 125 points. Stay tuned. – 8:17 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Dell’s “Keys to the game” could also be “Keys to the decade” for the Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/zE0SozMtpR – 8:17 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant is going nuclear. He has 13 points in less than five minutes.

On pace for about 1 million, according to my calculations – 8:16 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

12 is cooking cooking early

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Ja just put LaMelo in a spin cycle – 8:16 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

3 minutes in: Ja Morant 9, Charlotte Hornets 9 – 8:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JAREN JACKSON JR FOR 3 – 8:14 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant has that look in his eye tonight. Uh oh! – 8:14 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

JA MORANT FOR 3 – 8:14 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Ja and LaMelo are guarding each other. I am nervous. – 8:13 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant is off to a marvelous start. 3 shots in the paint, all floaters. 6 points in the first 2 and a half minutes for 12 – 8:13 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Going to be a loooong night for Charlotte if Ja Morant gets to his spots this easily. – 8:13 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

pov: you're a hornet on the @FedExForum floor.

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges, college teammates, matched up in a pretty stark contrast of what a power forward looks like now. – 8:12 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I’m back for live games @Charlotte Hornets – 8:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

WE ARE ALL @De'Anthony Melton 😂

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

HEY YOU! Hornets basketball starts now.

📍 – Memphis, TN

🆚 – @Memphis Grizzlies

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/Xt0gyQ7z8z – 8:01 PM

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

11 points, 11 assists, 9 boards yesterday for Jordan Hall, Saint Joe’s point forward. Didn’t shoot well but showed off knack for setting the table at 6’8″. Versatile Kyle Anderson type player. pic.twitter.com/W4spIeMhJb – 7:55 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Starters on both sides

Hornets: LaMelo, Rozier, Hayward, Bridges, Plumlee

Grizzlies: Ja, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams – 7:51 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

And your officials for the Grizz vs. Hornets — Tony Brothers, Derrick Collins and Brett Nansel. I am pretty sure that @badunclep is a huge fan of at least one of those referees. May have even had him over for cocktails. – 7:51 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for Wednesday night at FedExForum for Hornets vs. Grizz: Charlotte — Hayward, Mile Bridges, Mason from the House of Plumlee, Terry Rozier and LeMelo Ball.

Grizz — Adams, De’Anthony, Ja, Jaren, Bane.

Dillon Brooks is active and will come off the bench. – 7:49 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

young hooper in the making 💙

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

starting 5 tonight vs. @Charlotte Hornets

🥷 @Ja Morant

😃 @De’Anthony Melton

🎯 @Desmond Bane

🦄 @jarenjacksonjr

🥝 @RealStevenAdams

@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/L6KzcXaCaj – 7:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

STARTERS!

https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/uXmbgzzSNx – 7:31 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland going with the Ja Morant hairstyle tonight. – 7:10 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson — the Grizzlies’ 2 leaders in 3-point percentage — getting shots up before the game.

Tyus is shooting 50% from 3, and Anderson is shooting 45.8% from 3 pic.twitter.com/FHpCPthGtK – 7:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs MEM

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/guCla3qhg9 – 6:56 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Call us mad the way we be throwin fits 💧

@cintronworld | #GrizzFits pic.twitter.com/Af90fDrVZu – 6:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

In regards to similarities between Grizzlies and Hornets, Taylor Jenkins wants to focus on themselves and their improvements – 6:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins on Brooks starting or not when he returns: The plan for Dillon Brooks to come off the bench for a bit, like they did with Jaren Jackson last year. – 6:21 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is a game time decision.

If he plays he will come off the bench. – 6:20 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Dillon Brooks and Ziaire Williams are both game-time decisions, after pregame warmup, per Taylor Jenkins – 6:20 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is a game-time decision. He Will go through his pregame workout first before deciding. – 6:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:

Kevin Durant

Steph Curry

Nikola Jokić

Jimmy Butler

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Zach LaVine

Mike Conley

Cole Anthony

James Harden

Darius Garland

Ja Morant

Jalen Brunson

and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Hello! @PAKA_FLOCKA here covering tonight’s game between the Grizzlies / Hornets. Taylor Jenkins will speak to the media momentarily – 6:14 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Today the Charlotte Hornets Foundation presented a $25,000 donation to the Armed Services YMCA (@asymca) Fort Bragg’s Branch Improvement Project as its annual Military Grant!

Read more about this important initiative: https://t.co/R2BCGsI1zS

#SwarmToServe | @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/bL7jVKAJtp – 5:00 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch says the Timberwolves had a film session yesterday, reviewing the final 7 minutes of the loss in Memphis.

They talked a lot about being careless (turnovers), physicality (rebounds + finishing layups), using defensive stops as opportunities to get out and run. – 4:13 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last road trip, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 25 minutes and traveled 1.80 miles at an average of 4.16 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker

@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/G423vWS3eN – 2:13 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

The conversation @bgeis_bird & I had on the latest ep. of @BuzzBeatPod prompted me to do some digging:

Kelly Oubre ’21-22:

– 25.6 MPG

– 104.0 ORTG

– 113.1 DRTG

– -9.2 NET

No lineup w/ Oubre logging at least 25 poss. has a +NET RTG this season. Dude is killing Charlotte. – 2:04 PM