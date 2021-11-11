Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

The Brooklyn Nets (7-4) play against the Orlando Magic (8-8) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 123, Orlando Magic 90 (Q4 01:05)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Eisenband

Dwight How…Mo Bamba spinning by Kevin Durant

Paul Garcia

Spurs by 21.

This is their largest lead since opening night against Orlando – 9:13 PM

Alex Schiffer

Paul Millsap has played a season-high 17 minutes tonight. – 9:12 PM

Brooklyn Nets

DeAndre' sneaking through

Dan Savage

Franz Wagner up to six steals on the night.

The last @Orlando Magic rookie to record six steals in a game was Elfrid Payton in 2015. – 9:10 PM

StatMuse

Kevin Durant took 12 shots tonight. He finished with 30 points.

He’s the first Nets player to score 30+ on 90% shooting in the last 40 seasons.

KD leads the NBA with 29.5 PPG on 58.5 FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/kPdZe5PZng – 9:08 PM

Brooklyn Nets

LaMarcus: Still not missing

David Baumann

Lamarcus Aldridge looks like a 20-something All Star tonight in Orlando – 9:02 PM

Ajayi Browne

LaMarcus Aldridge is just shaking his head in disbelief for what he’s doing to the Magic out there. – 9:02 PM

Cody Taylor

The Magic have shot 3-of-24 (12.5%) from 3-point range. – 9:00 PM

Story continues

Jason Anderson

Apparently the Kings are trying to recapture the magic of that dreadful third quarter against the Suns. They’re down 27-11 with 4:11 to play in the first after starting 4 of 18 from the field with four turnovers. – 8:58 PM

Ajayi Browne

Brooklyn has opened up a 23-point lead and the Magic are scoreless in the final period so far. – 8:56 PM

David Baumann

Gary Harris, yikes – 8:56 PM

Orlando Magic PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Brooklyn 94, Orlando 75

Cody Taylor

A 3-pointer by Paul Millsap puts the Nets up 98-75 with 10:24 left in the 4th. – 8:55 PM

David Baumann

Left eye abrasion (reports @DanteMagic) for Wendell Carter Jr and he will not return tonight.

Dante says that’s the same eye that Carter Jr injured last season. – 8:54 PM

Evan Dunlap

Wendell Carter Jr. out for the rest of the night with an injury to his left eye – the same one he got poked in last year. I was wondering why he wasn’t still wearing goggles :/ – 8:54 PM

Adam Zagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving makes surprise appearance at Seton Hall season-opener nj.com/setonhall/2021… – 8:54 PM

Brooklyn Nets

19-point Brooklyn advantage

Brooklyn Nets

Through three quarters, James has a triple-double and Kevin has 30 points. We're up 19. That is all.

Cody Taylor

The Magic announced Wendell Carter Jr. will not return tonight due to a left eye abrasion. – 8:52 PM

Orlando Magic PR

🚨 INJURY UPDATE:

@Orlando Magic F/C Wendell Carter Jr. suffered a left eye abrasion during the third quarter tonight vs. Brooklyn.

Carter Jr. will not return.

#MagicTogether – 8:51 PM

Ajayi Browne

Blake Griffin's reaction to Bruce Brown earlier in the game

David Baumann

Magic had a chance to make it a single-digit game at the 1:36 mark of the 3Q when T Ross went to the FT line for 3 shots at 85-73. He missed 2/3 and BKN went on a roll.

94-75 is the score heading into the 4th.

Magic are the #1 scoring 4th quarter team. Let’s see what happens… – 8:50 PM

Cody Taylor

End of 3Q: Nets 94, Magic 75

Durant: 30 points (6th 30-point game)

Harden: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists (3rd triple-double of the season)

Ross: 17 points

Bamba: 14 points, 8 rebounds – 8:50 PM

Alex Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Magic 94-75 – 8:49 PM

Ajayi Browne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 94, Magic 75

Kevin Durant (30 PTS, 5 REBS), James Harden (17 PTS, 11 REBS, 11 ASTS) & the Nets are trying to keep the Magic at bay. They continue to shine defensively on the perimeter, holding Orlando to 14% from downtown. Even so, Orlando just won’t go away. – 8:49 PM

Anthony Puccio

James Harden notched his third triple-double of the season — most for any player in the NBA thus far. – 8:49 PM

Alex Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: James Harden (17 points, season-high 11 rebounds, 10 assists) has recorded his third triple-double of the season (15th as a Net).

Harden is the only player in the league with three triple-doubles this season. – 8:47 PM

Keith Smith

I mean this sincerely: I love when Jeff Turner tells expansion Magic stories. It’s a really unique perspective he has, having been on the team at that time. – 8:47 PM

Brooklyn Nets

He makes it look so easy

Brian Lewis

Kevin Durant has 26 points on 10-of-11 from the floor. He has opted out of missing tonight, apparently. #Nets lead 83-71 with 2:40 in the third. – 8:43 PM

Orlando Magic

lookout for Moe

📺: https://t.co/EhkPT8SHYO pic.twitter.com/dvJx6GPwiR – 8:41 PM

Chris Herring

It really is wild how Kevin Durant just decides not to miss shots. – 8:40 PM

Alex Schiffer

Nets lead the Magic 83-71 with 2:51 left in the third. Orlando shooting just 14 percent from 3. – 8:40 PM

Ajayi Browne

James Harden just needs one assist to get his THIRD triple-double of the season. – 8:39 PM

Cody Taylor

Despite shooting just 40% from the field, and 14.3% from 3-point range, the Magic only trail the Nets by 12 with 3:32 to go in the 3rd. – 8:38 PM

David Baumann

Franz Wagner is gonna finish with 50 steals tonight

Brian Lewis

Kyrie Irving's absence making Steve Nash earn his money with #Nets nypost.com/2021/11/10/kyr… via @nypostsports

Brooklyn Nets

You won't believe this, but KD has another 20-point game.

Rob Schaefer

Nikola Vucevic follows a strong fourth quarter against Brooklyn with 9 points on 4-7 shooting (1-1 3P) in first against Dallas. Got a couple to fall inside, and stepped out for a PnP 3-pointer off feed from DeMar DeRozan – 8:34 PM

J. Michael Falgoust

The #Nets are so disinterested in defending. Harden takes a terrible contested 3, then instead of turning to run back in transition tries to poke it from behind. Griffin in a drop makes no effort to stop the ball or the dive. Just spectating. – 8:32 PM

Cody Taylor

Wendell Carter Jr. looked to get poked in the eye by Blake Griffin. He is in pain, getting checked out on the Magic bench. – 8:31 PM

Ajayi Browne

Wendell Carter is in some serious pain after James Harden poked him in his eye. – 8:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Hard Hats ✔️

Steel-Toe Boots ✔️

The BCB have clocked in. pic.twitter.com/PElc55unkR – 8:30 PM

Cody Taylor

Kevin Durant has his 12th straight 20-point game to begin the season – a Nets team record. – 8:30 PM

Alex Schiffer

Blake Griffin draws a charge and promptly puts on his steel-toed shoes and hard hat. – 8:28 PM

David Baumann

Wagner gets KD all tied up again!! – 8:25 PM

Brooklyn Nets

⬆️ and ⬇️

Orlando Magic

Francisco Lindor in the building

Kristian Winfield

HALFTIME: Back to our regularly scheduled programming. The Nets are a lot for the Magic to handle, and outside of a mini-run here and there, have mostly dominated the first half.

Nets 65, Magic 53

BIG 3 of Durant-Harden-Aldridge has 46 PTS, 17 REB. Harden on 3×2 watch. – 8:16 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Good looks at the break

KC Johnson

Javonte Green goes from guarding 7-foot Durant to 7-3 Porzingis. – 8:11 PM

David Baumann

Franz rips KD AGAIN this time at the logo

Dan Savage

Have to love @Franz Wagner's competitive fire and willingness to step up to the challenge of guarding KD.

Also, have to love the smile at the end.

Also, have to love the smile at the end. pic.twitter.com/wm47zcgnqk – 8:10 PM

Alex Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 65-53. Not much to complain about if you’re Steve Nash. Durant has 18 on 6-for-7 shooting. Harden is all but certain to get a triple-double with 13-8-8 and LaMarcus Aldridge has 15 and six. Those guys are getting theirs and likely a rest, too. – 8:09 PM

Sarah Kustok

We got you !

@Brooklyn Nets v @Orlando Magic on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/XoUPer6Yid – 8:09 PM

Ajayi Browne

HALF: Nets 65, Magic 53

Kevin Durant (18 PTS), James Harden (13 PTS, 8 ASTS, 7 REBS) & the Nets just put the finishing touches on a dominate half. LaMarcus Aldridge (15 PTS) was instant offense again off the bench too. Though, the Magic’s 8 offensive boards is a problem. – 8:08 PM

Orlando Magic PR

HALFTIME BOX: Brooklyn 65, Orlando 53

Orlando Magic

intermission

Brooklyn Nets

Uptown Brown

Cody Taylor

Halftime: Nets 65, Magic 53

Durant: 18 points

Aldridge: 15 points, 6 rebounds

Harden: 13 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds

Ross: 10 points

Bamba: 9 points – 8:07 PM

David Baumann

Magic rookie Franz Wagner rips KD and takes it coast to coast

Orlando Magic

rook ↗️ rook

📺: https://t.co/EhkPT8SHYO pic.twitter.com/W13hdelSeO – 8:04 PM

Brooklyn Nets

KD Rack Attack

Cody Taylor

Cole Anthony tried to throw down the dunk of the year but missed, leading to a dunk the other way for the Nets. – 8:03 PM

Kristian Winfield

Cole Anthony went for blood lmao – 8:03 PM

Alex Schiffer

Cole Anthony would have ended the Internet if that dunk goes down. – 8:02 PM

Evan Dunlap

Franz Wagner just picked Kevin Durant’s pocket and went coast-to-coast for a dunk. He’s 20. – 8:02 PM

Orlando Magic

7,000 career points for The Human Torch

David Baumann

Immediately after a garbage goaltend call on the prior possession (2 free points for Harden), Wendell Carter gets called for a T on this and Harden gets. + 1 plus a free throw (he made 1/2).

And barring a miracle, this game's just about out of hand…

And barring a miracle, this game’s just about out of hand… pic.twitter.com/6tKFKA7gDp – 7:59 PM

Mark Montieth

Darnell Hillman won the first NBA slam dunk contest in 1977 at halftime of Game 6 of the Finals between Portland and Philadelphia. He had been traded from the @Indiana Pacers to the Nets and hadn’t reported yet, and had no uniform to represent a team. So, he wore the jersey he had … – 7:58 PM

Alex Schiffer

Former Brooklyn assistant and Long Island Nets head coach Bret Brielmaier is now an assistant with Orlando. He spent pregame catching up with Adam Harrington, Joe Harris and Jordan Ott among others. – 7:57 PM

Brooklyn Nets

LaMarcus on the mark

Tas Melas

Everyone missing out on the Orlando Magic cause 🎶Okeke, do you love me? Are you riding?🎶 hasn’t become an internet thing yet. Yet. – 7:54 PM

Ajayi Browne

James Harden (5 PTS, 8 ASTS, 7 REBS) is on triple-double watch 👀 – 7:53 PM

Brooklyn Nets

LMA DON'T MISS

Kristian Winfield

Talk about a third star: 7-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge has 15 points in 9 minutes off the bench for the Nets. He is averaging 12 PPG this season and scored 19 against the Bulls two nights ago. – 7:48 PM

David Baumann

Lamarcus Aldridge is 4/4 from 3 tonight with 7:16 remaining in the first half.

He’s got 12 points 5 rebounds already.

Nets lead Magic 46-32. – 7:47 PM

Brian Lewis

LaMarcus Aldridge 6-of-9 from the floor, and has made all three from deep. #Nets up 46-32 on the #Magic with 7:16 left in the half. – 7:47 PM

Jonathan Wasserman

Mo Bamba ranks 4th in NBA in blocks while shooting 40% from 3 on almost 4 attempts per game.

What would he look like today if he was drafted to a team that could have given him regular minutes from the start 4 years ago? Or is his breakout a result of slow, gradual development? – 7:47 PM

Evan Dunlap

LaMarcus Aldridge stopped in St. Augustine at the Fountain of Youth before getting to Orlando. He’s killing the Magic. – 7:46 PM

Brooklyn Nets

AUTOMATIC ALDRIDGE.

Chris Herring

LaMarcus Aldridge isn’t missing – 7:46 PM

Michael Gallagher

“Kaboom! LaMarcus Aldridge! Locked in! L M A… O!” – Ian Eagle on an LMA made J. – 7:46 PM

Ajayi Browne

LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE IS GOING OFF! AND HE’S NOT EVEN DONE YET! – 7:45 PM

Cody Taylor

LaMarcus Aldridge has 15 points in 9 minutes on 6-9 shooting, 3-3 from 3PT. – 7:45 PM

Kristian Winfield

LaMarcus Aldridge is the tweet. – 7:45 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Automatic Aldridge.

Adam Zagoria

Kyrie Irving and Tim Thomas are Courtside here in Newark for ⁦@SetonHallMBB⁩

Kyrie is tight with Pirates G Bryce Aiken pic.twitter.com/vF3BbHmVRJ – 7:38 PM

Brooklyn Nets

In front after 1!

Kristian Winfield

Really sharp opening quarter for the Nets, who are up 28-23 over the Magic at the end of the first. I like what I’ve seen from James Harden over the past few games. He has been more aggressive and has 5 PTS/6 AST in Q1 alone. KD has 12 and Nets on way to cruising to a win in ORL. – 7:36 PM

Orlando Magic

Mo Bamba in his bag

📺: https://t.co/EhkPT8SHYO pic.twitter.com/XyNYOnr5fJ – 7:36 PM

Cody Taylor

End of 1Q: Nets 28, Magic 23

Durant: 12 points, 3 rebounds

Harden: 5 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds

Wendell Carter Jr.: 6 points

Bamba: 5 points, 3 rebounds – 7:35 PM

Adam Spolane

The James Harden pregame playlist was much better than what we’re working with now. “Let’s get it started”? 2004 called, it wants its music back – 7:35 PM

Chris Herring

Mo Bamba this season, man. Cole, too. – 7:35 PM

Orlando Magic PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Brooklyn 28, Orlando 23

Ajayi Browne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 28, Magic 23

Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 3 REBS), James Harden (5 PTS, 6 ASTS) and the Nets are looking good. They’re outscoring Orlando 10-8 in the paint and have forced 5 turnovers. It’s only a matter of time before this offense heats up. – 7:35 PM

Kevin Chouinard

Mo Bamba spin move around KD! – 7:35 PM

John Hollinger

Did Mo Bamba just make a spinning dribble drive past Kevin Durant for a dunk or do I need to adjust my meds? – 7:35 PM

Cody Taylor

Mo Bamba just put a nifty spin on Durant to get the easy dunk. That got a reaction from the crowd. – 7:34 PM

Kristian Winfield

James Harden threaded the needle on a pocket pass to Bruce Brown. That’s the same kind of pass he turned the ball over trying to find LaMarcus Aldridge earlier this season. Harden’s pace might be slow, but he’s slowly creeping back to form. – 7:26 PM

John Hollinger

Holy crap that pass James Harden just threw. – 7:25 PM

Cody Taylor

I didn’t see what happened but Wendell Carter Jr. appears to have jammed his left shoulder a little bit. He has been favoring it. – 7:22 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Harden had to hit the stepback

Orlando Magic

Franz ➡️ Mo

📺: https://t.co/EhkPT8SHYO pic.twitter.com/0k0p7ObWNm – 7:20 PM

Alex Schiffer

Nets lead the Magic 15-10 with 6:50 left in the first quarter. James Harden and KD start a combined 4-for-4 with 10 points. While we’re at it, here’s another call for mailbag questions: theathletic.com/2945300/2021/1… – 7:18 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Pull up then, @Kevin Durant

Evan Dunlap

a strong take from Jalen Suggs against Bruce Brown. Great strength and body control

Brian Lewis

James Harden got cut after that contact from Suggs. He was bleeding. He asked the ref “That’s not a foul??” #nets – 7:15 PM

Cody Taylor

James Harden getting checked out briefly after taking a shot to the head:

Orlando Magic PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,141 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM

Alex Schiffer

Nic Claxton is back with the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets

y'all ready?

Alex Schiffer

Greetings from Orlando. My quest to find a Mickey Mouse ice cream bar was unsuccessful. Alas…Nets-Magic tip shortly. Orlando is rebuilding. The Nets are not. Updates to follow. – 6:55 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Ninth straight start for this 5️⃣

Orlando Magic

tonight's starting 🖐 vs. Brooklyn

Orlando Magic PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 12 vs BROOKLYN

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

⏰7 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

📲Bally Sports App

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 6:38 PM

Ajayi Browne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Magic:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

🔒Bruce Brown

👷🏻‍♂️Joe Harris

🪣Kevin Durant

👷🏽‍♂️Blake Griffin – 6:32 PM

Ajayi Browne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Magic Game:

▪️Jevon Carter is shooting it at 17% so far.

▪️Cole Anthony (20.2 PPG) is making an early case for MIP. As the primary scoring option for Orlando, he gets up 15 shots a game.

▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:32 PM

Alex Schiffer

Nets starters in Orlando: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 6:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Wednesday night bounce

Ryan Blackburn

Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:

Kevin Durant

Steph Curry

Nikola Jokić

Jimmy Butler

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Zach LaVine

Mike Conley

Cole Anthony

James Harden

Darius Garland

Ja Morant

Jalen Brunson

and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM

Brooklyn Nets

📸 Blake 'n Bembry 📸

Brooklyn Nets

Flow Harris

Orlando Magic

almost that time ⏳

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/kjxECTgwJF – 5:54 PM

Ajayi Browne

“We’ll have to be sharp. We know they’re going to give us their best shot.”

⁃Steve Nash on the Orlando Magic. – 5:40 PM

Kristian Winfield

Steve Nash says Nic Claxton (illness) began his ramp-up process today. Still no definitive timeline for Claxton’s return, but he is making strides #Nets – 5:39 PM

Ajayi Browne

“He’s a huge piece of our operation — That’s a big piece to miss.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 5:39 PM

Cody Taylor

Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin warming up prior to facing the Magic tonight

Ajayi Browne

“He started ramping back up today. I don’t how long that process will take — Right now I have nothing else on Nic’s return.”

⁃Steve Nash on Nicolas Claxton returning from an illness. – 5:37 PM

Brooklyn Nets

Game night.

@goatapp pic.twitter.com/Rakgv2PAtt – 5:34 PM

Vincent Goodwill

New for @YahooSports: All of the East contenders have flaws. Here’s how the Nets, Sixers and Bucks can fix it. yhoo.it/3D4My5t – 4:03 PM

Orlando Magic

shootaround vibes

Charlotte Hornets PR

Ahead of tonight’s game at MEM, a few notes on LaMelo Ball’s performance at LAL:

Ball became the youngest player in @NBA history to record a triple-double with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists #AllFly – 1:47 PM

Nassir Little

They can’t deny the impact you have had on these players bro!! @CoachDHardin real one 💯💯 – 1:30 PM

Kevin Durant

New etcs out now

boardroom.tv/watch/charles-… – 1:22 PM

Kristian Winfield

Episode 1 of the BLEAV IN NETS podcast with myself and Kenny Anderson (@Kenny Anderson) where we break down the Nets’ 7-4 start, James Harden’s slow start, what it’s like to play in the 2nd game of a back-to-back, and how badly the Nets need Kyrie Irving back.

open.spotify.com/episode/3Ogr8p… – 1:18 PM

