Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Brooklyn Nets (9-4) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-6) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 0, Oklahoma City Thunder 0 (7:00 pm ET)

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🖐️

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/WIkzLBKefo – 6:58 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Together again in OKC 📍 pic.twitter.com/mmuqpcdoSx – 6:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from OKC. First time here. Nets-Thunder tip in 15. First time Kevin Durant and James Harden are playing together in OKC since the Rockets trade nearly 10 years ago. We continue to age. Brooklyn’s bench is short-handed w/out Millsap and Sharpe. Updates to follow. – 6:46 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Bembry x Brown pic.twitter.com/VyV2ZAHgzV – 6:43 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Thunder:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

🔒Bruce Brown

👷🏻‍♂️Joe Harris

🪣Kevin Durant

👷🏽‍♂️Blake Griffin – 6:33 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Thunder Game:

▪️Blake Griffin leads the league in charges with 9.

▪️ Luguentz Dort (14.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG) is averaging a career-high at the free throw line at 88%.

▪️Kyrie Irving, Paul Millsap & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:32 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

11th straight start for this 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/wALGPVp3YB – 6:32 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Usual starters in OKC for the Nets: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 6:31 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/gqvJaDdblP – 6:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

💰🤑💰🤑💰

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OZlt0IbYEx – 6:20 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

fashion forward(s) pic.twitter.com/sJFHOYCxV6 – 6:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs GSW

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Ya09IGcAUm – 6:01 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Just got 2 Loud City tickets to give away to tonight’s Thunder vs Nets game.

If you can go, like this Tweet and I’ll pick a random person in 10 minutes. – 5:57 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash was asked about Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calling himself “the black Steve Nash” in a GQ article this past summer. He saw it and made him laugh. Is proud of all the young talent Canada has produced in recent years. Nash has praised Lu Dort before, too. – 5:53 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said pregame there is no timetable for when Paul Millsap and Day’Ron Sharpe return to the team, but doesn’t expect either out long-term. Both are out for personal reasons. – 5:52 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Ahead of tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game vs. GSW, a few notes from Friday’s win:

LaMelo Ball finished with a career-high 17 rebs, tying Jeremy Lamb for the most rebs in a game by a Hornets guard

Ball is the first guard in franchise history with multiple 15-rebound games #AllFly – 5:50 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Road trip finale in the Sooner State 📸 pic.twitter.com/fLybazRgjG – 5:48 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He’s an incredible worker and an incredible shooter. He’s going to make shots.”

⁃Steve Nash on Patty Mills. – 5:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on Gabriel Deck:

“He’s a really good person. Highly competitive. It’s a very different game than he’s used to, but he just rolls with the punches. He brings great toughness and professionalism. Guys like that tend to be rewarded when opportunity comes.” 🐢 – 5:37 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“Kevin (Durant) refined as well — He’s just now in a different state of being.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s improvement in his game. – 5:36 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Gabriel Deck “he’s a really good person, high character, I think he has adapted well. It’s a very different game than he is use to. We are going to need everybody at different points…He is a guy that brings great toughness. He keeps himself ready.” – 5:36 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“It’s fun for me to see all these young Canadians doing so well.”

⁃Steve Nash on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 5:35 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“This is a well coached, young team — They have a lot of belief … They defend as a group.”

⁃Steve Nash on the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 5:32 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant “he’s tough.” Says “he is combining high level of energy offensively with great talent” – 5:32 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters vs. Nets

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Bazley

– Robinson-Earl

Back-to-back starts for JRE. Daigneault didn’t commit to him being the full-time starter moving forward, but said there’s “intentionality” in the uptick in minutes. – 5:30 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start tonight. – 5:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Pregame with JB starts now!🎙 #GSWvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Kevin Durant and James Harden have arrived in OKC pic.twitter.com/1FBcbB2WSg – 5:13 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

As you might’ve guessed, Tre Mann, Theo Maledon and Vit Krejci have been recalled by the Thunder from the Blue. – 4:58 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC has recalled Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, and Tre Mann. pic.twitter.com/iID8xpRWLd – 4:57 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

After a gutsy 18-point comeback against the Kings, the Thunder rolls into the second game of a four-game homestand, tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.

@OUHealth Game Day Report

📝 | https://t.co/yHnMucJNiO pic.twitter.com/vdgpDAu7Pt – 4:57 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA shot 29% on 51 step-back threes last season. He’s already attempted 39 step-back threes this season, and he’s shooting them at 41%.

One of the 11 early-season trends we looked at here: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 4:42 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mike Muscala (rest) is out tonight against the Nets. Not unexpected given the back-to-back. He should be available tomorrow against the Heat. – 3:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat injury report for Monday at Oklahoma City:

Bam Adebayo (knee) probable

Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable

Markieff Morris (neck) out

Victor Oladipo (knee rehab) out

Marcus Garrett available. – 3:21 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Jimmy Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Thunder game. Bam Adebayo (knee) is probable. Markieff Morris (neck) is out. Marcus Garrett will be re-joining the team today from the @SFSkyforce as a part of his two-way contract. – 3:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

My bad. Text said Marcus, not Markieff (such is life working at 35,000 feet). So Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in Oklahoma City. Markieff Morris still away from team. – 3:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Thunder. Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) is probable.

Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. Two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett is joining the Heat in OKC today for tomorrow’s game. – 3:13 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

my Kyrie 1 & KD 4 game crazy 🥴 time to bring out some more 🤝🔥 – 3:03 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mike Muscala (rest) is OUT tonight. – 2:38 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Relive every moment of the season with our new series, ‘Onward’ presented by @Verizon.

Tune in now on YouTube ▶️ – 2:27 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.

Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM