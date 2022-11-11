Game status report: Steelers minus 2 cornerbacks vs Saints

The debut of new Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Jackson III will have to wait. Pittsburgh put out their game status report for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints and Jackson will be OUT. Here is the full report.

CB William Jackson (Back)-OUT

CB Akhello Witherspoon (Hamstring)-OUT

LB Malik Reed (Personal reasons)-QUESTIONABLE

G Kevin Dotson (Abdomen)-QUESTIONABLE

The good news is linebacker Myles Jack isn’t on the game status report and should play along with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and cornerback Levi Wallace.

Earlier in the week the Steelers put kicker Chris Boswell on the IR but did activate safety Damontae Kazee and should activate outside linebacker T.J. Watt soon.

