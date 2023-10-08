How the game 'slowed down' for OU football's Nic Anderson on game-winning TD against Texas

DALLAS — One half of the crowd at the Cotton Bowl was screaming as Dillon Gabriel unleashed a pass.

The redshirt senior quarterback was trying to lead OU on a game-winning drive in the closing seconds of its Red River Rivalry game against Texas on Saturday, and he quickly released the football before the pocket collapsed.

It was a hectic, high-pressure scene, but Nic Anderson tuned out all the noise. His focus was entirely on the football as it spiraled toward him, seemingly in slow motion.

"It slowed down crazy," Anderson said. "I've never been in a moment like that where everything was moving in slow motion. It felt like the ball was in the air for 30 seconds."

Anderson made the catch in the corner of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown, sealing OU's 34-30 win.

The redshirt freshman then turned around and saw a sea of Sooners fans celebrating wildly as the school's band began to play its tune.

"All I could do was scream," said Anderson, whose voice was still sore after the game. "All my emotions poured out in that moment."

That was the lone catch of the day for Anderson, but it's one that'll live on as a memorable chapter in the storied Red River Rivalry series.

And as Anderson stood in front of the media, still grinning from ear to ear, the Katy, Texas, native admitted the magnitude of the moment is hard to process.

"Of course, I haven't wrapped my head around it," Anderson said. "The legacy here is crazy this game. I've seen it all my life. ... It's kind of hitting me right now. It's insane."

Anderson said he wasn't the intended target on the game-winning play.

It was actually designed to be for the first person who got open. That just happened to be Anderson, who bumped into tight end Austin Stogner moments before the pass.

Anderson's defender stuck with Stogner in the midst of the confusion, which freed Anderson up in the corner of the end zone.

And the rest is history.

"I was the one who came open, and I saw the ball," Anderson said. "It happened to be me, and I'm blessed."

The Longhorns’ longest yard

One yard.

That’s all that stood between Texas’ offense and the end zone early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest. The Longhorns had a fresh set of downs as they trailed by one touchdown, and they were looking to even the score.

But OU’s defense didn’t break. The group halted three straight run attempts to set up a 4th-and-2 situation, and Texas opted to go for it.

Quinn Ewers zipped a pass to Xavier Worthy, Texas’ most lethal wide receiver. But he was met by Billy Bowman and Dasan McCullough, who wrestled him to the ground before he could reach the end zone.

The touchdown-saving stop proved to be crucial for the Sooners in their 34-30 win.

"At the end of the day, in a situation like that, it comes down to heart," junior linebacker Danny Stutsman said. "(It comes down to) how bad someone wants it and how much a team can really come together to generate a push."

OU’s goal-line stand came against a Texas offense that has been excellent in the red zone this season.

The Longhorns had scored on 19 of their 21 red zone attempts (90.5%) entering Saturday's game. Eleven of those successful attempts resulted in a touchdown.

But when it mattered most, OU’s defense delivered.

"I'm just so proud of the way we responded," Stutsman said. "When adversity strikes, we don't flinch. We keep swinging."

Injury updates for Andrel Anthony, McKade Mettauer and others

OU had numerous players exit the game in the fourth quarter.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman McKade Mettauer, junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony and sophomore defensive back Gentry Williams went down with injuries.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Kani Walker also didn't suit up. He last played against Cincinnati in Week 4.

Fortunately for the Sooners, they have a bye this upcoming week.

"We've gotta get healthy," OU head coach Brent Venables said. "The bye week comes at a very good time for us."

