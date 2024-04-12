Advertisement

Game, set, match: Kids find a love for tennis at Court 16

Mr. G
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It is game, set, match at an indoor court in Downtown Brooklyn.

Court 16 offers children a fun way to stay busy any time of year. The best news for parents? The kids come home tired.

It’s a G thing.

