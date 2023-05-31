Game Recaps: Wings 94, Lynx 89

The Wings defeat the Lynx, 94-89. Natasha Howard led the Wings with 25 point and seven rebounds as Satou Sabally (23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Arike Ogunbowale (21 points, five assists, five rebounds) totaled 44 points. Kayla McBride shot 4-5 from beyond the arc for 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists while Tiffany Mitchell added 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the loss. The Wings improve to 3-1 while the Lynx move to 0-5.