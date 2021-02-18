Game Recap: Wizards 130, Nuggets 128
After trailing by as many as 20 points, the Wizards defeated the Nuggets, 130-128. Bradley Beal recorded 25 points, four rebounds and 10 assists for the Wizards, including the go-ahead free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining in regulation, while Davis Bertans added a career-high 35 points and a career-high nine 3pt FGM (9-11) in the victory. Nikola Jokic (33 points, seven rebounds, nine assists) and Jamal Murray (35 points, nine rebounds, six assists) combined for 68 points for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Wizards improve to 9-17 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 15-13.