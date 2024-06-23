- Kellon Lindsey on his next steps: I’m excited to play with the best in the world<p>Yahoo Sports senior MLB analysts Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz check in with the Florida commit at the MLB combine in Phoenix to discuss what he’s most excited about as he weighs going pro or joining the Gators next season.</p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
EXCLUSIVE: Derrick White shows off his new teeth; parade expectations

Derrick White spoke with Abby Chin before the Celtics Championship parade, and talks about his time with the dentist this week after losing his two front teeth smacking his face on the floor in the Game 5 clinching victory

EXCLUSIVE: Derrick White shows off his new teeth; parade expectations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Game Recap: Mystics 92, Wings 84
The Washington Mystics had 5 players finish in double-figures as they defeated the Dallas Wings 92-84.