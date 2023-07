The Wings defeated the Liberty, 98-88. Arike Ogunbowale recorded 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Wings, while Breanna Stewart (25 points, 6 rebounds) and Sabrina Ionescu (22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 3PM) combined for 47 points for the Liberty in the losing effort. The Wings improve to 12-9 on the season, while the Liberty fall to 14-5.