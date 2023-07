The Wings defeat the Sparks, 98-84. Natasha Howard led the way with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Wings, while Satou Sabally (26 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) and Arike Ogunbowale (25 points, five assists, four 3pt. FG) added a combined 51 points in the victory. Dearica Hamby tallied 18 points for the Sparks in the losing effort. The Wings improve to 13-9 on the season, while the Sparks fall to 7-15.