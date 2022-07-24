Game Recap: Wings 96, Fever 86
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Arike Ogunbowale heats up for 22 points with 5 assists as the Dallas Wings defeat the Indiana Fever on Sunday, 96-86.
Arike Ogunbowale heats up for 22 points with 5 assists as the Dallas Wings defeat the Indiana Fever on Sunday, 96-86.
For chef it was decidedly not amore when New York’s Major Food Group came to Dallas in March. Mr. Barsotti’s Italian restaurant is called Carbone’s. About 2 miles away, Major Food Group opened an Italian spot named Carbone. It was a recipe, says Mr. Barsotti, for “absolute, complete and total customer confusion.”
A woman died off a busy highway in Hawaii on Wednesday after her Marine ex-husband stabbed her multiple times. The suspect has been apprehended, police said.
Detroit Tigers right-hander Michael Pineda left Saturday's start with right tricep tightness after throwing 55 pitches in three innings.
Pineda family fundraiser
Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander began the season in the start rotation but has worked out of the bullpen since returning from an injury.
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings, 07/24/2022
Three Tide players are listed as the most overrated on their respective teams
Paul Finebaum predicts where Notre Dame will end up in conference realignment
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after failing post-race inspection. Chase Elliott was declared the winner.
“I wanted to show up for these ladies so badly. So I was going to do whatever it took to run the heck out of my leg.”
"What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 points a game in the league."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette responded to reports about his weight with a hilarious photo on Twitter.
Initial winner Denny Hamlin's car fails postrace inspection and Chase Elliott is declared the winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Sexton missed all but 11 games last season due to a torn meniscus.
As hard as it may be for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook, it's something LeBron James has reportedly wanted them to do for a while.
Tony Finau made $1.35 million in Minnesota.
Kyle Busch discusses his finish Sunday at Pocono Raceway. He originally finished second but was disqualified in post-race inspection.
Since the NFL removed its one-helmet rule, several teams, including the Giants and Cowboys, have introduced new alternate and throwback helmets.
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
Free agent wing Kent Bazemore worked out with his former Warriors teammate Steph Curry as the 33-year-old remains a free agent.