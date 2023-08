The Wings defeated the Sun, 95-75. Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 30 points (7 3pt. FG), 5 rebounds and 4 assists for the Wings, while Teaira McCowan added 14 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. DeWanna Bonner tallied 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun in the losing effort. The Wings improve to 17-14 on the season, while the Sun fall to 21-10.