Game Recap: Wings 95, Storm 91

Led by Arike Ogunbowales 26 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, the Wings defeated the Storm, 95-91. Satou Sabally (17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists) and Crystal Dangerfield (17 points, 4 rebounds) added a combined 34 points for the Wings in the victory, while Jewell Loyd (30 points) and Kia Nurse (20 points) combined for 50 points for the Storm in the losing effort. The Wings improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-2. The Wings improve to 1-0 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Storm fall to 0-2.