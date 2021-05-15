GAME RECAP: Wings 94, Sparks 71

Reuters
Chinese video streaming platform iQiyi, majority-owned by Baidu, may be able to turn a profit in five years, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview. iQiyi, which incorporates artificial intelligence to predict viewership and box office, will turn to "intelligent production" to partly help it cut cost and turn a profit in the future, founder and CEO Gong Yu said on Friday. The Nasdaq-listed company, sometimes described as China's Netflix, has expanded from being a video streaming platform to also generating self-produced video content, including drama series and variety shows.