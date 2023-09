The Wings defeat the Dream, 94-82. Satou Sabally recorded a new playoff career high 32 points along with 5 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Wings, with Arike Ogunbowale 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in the victory. Rhyne Howard tallied 36 points (8 3PM), 4 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Dream in the losing effort. The Wings lead the best-of-three series, 1-0, with Game 2 taking place on Tuesday, September 19th (9:00 PM ET, ESPN).