Game Recap: Wings 92, Sparks 82
Arike Ogunbowale hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points and the Dallas Wings take control in their 92-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
Zalatoris came close yet again to winning a major title as he missed a putt on the final green which would have forced a play-off
It pays to play well, especially in major championships.
Whan is looking to make improvements after the social media outcry.
Golden State has its biggest stars returning, but major free agent decisions to make, while Boston will need to find ways to be more consistent.
The U.S. Open offered a $17.5 million purse and Matthew Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million of it.
Before becoming an integral part of the Warriors' rotation this season, Gary Payton II won over Draymond Green and Steph Curry at the end of the 2020-21 season.
Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief.
Hard work pays off, quite literally for Scheffler.
Zak Hanshew breaks down his picks for the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, including five potential draft-night trades. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Gary Payton II was thrilled to share his first NBA Finals win with his dad but just had to take the opportunity to remind him who did it faster.
After the Warriors Finals victory, former MVP Charles Barkley had some thoughts on Kevin Durant's legacy.
Fitzpatrick finished the week 16th for driving distance, fifth for driving accuracy and first for greens hit in regulation around the challenging Brookline course
Keep up with the outcomes of each game with our Men's College World Series results tracker.
A look at how Thursday's NBA draft might unfold, with Purdue point guard Jaden Ivey the biggest wild card as the fourth pick, which the Kings might trade.
A mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk from the Detroit Pistons.
Klay Thompson wants to play for Steve Kerr and only Steve Kerr.
Warriors fans very likely will get a glimpse of 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman this summer.
Over a year after it first aired, a Subway commercial featuring Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum has aged extremely well.
Daniil Medvedev’s coach stormed out of the world No 1’s Halle Open final defeat after being screamed at by the Russian.
Kevin O'Connor on James Harden: I've been told that (Sixers) ownership wants him to opt into the $46.9 million deal for the 22/23 season, which no surprise. I've been told Morey he wants that to be a three-year deal. Source: Spotify What's the buzz ...