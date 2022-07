American City Business Journals

Novavax Inc. can finally celebrate after earning a long-awaited green light for its Covid-19 vaccine. The Gaithersburg vaccine maker saw its share price plummet more than 28% Thursday, an unexpected reaction after the Food and Drug Administration granted the company’s product emergency use authorization for primary immunization in adults. About 250,000 doses of Novavax’s vaccine had been administered in Europe since December, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.