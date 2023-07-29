Game Recap: Wings 90, Mystics 62

Led by Satou Saballys first career triple-double (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists), the Wings defeated the Mystics, 90-62. It marks the 2nd triple-double in Wings franchise history, with the first belonging to Deanna Nolan on May 21st, 2015. Teaira McCowan added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Wings in the victory, while Shatori Walker-Kimbrough tallied 14 points and three assists for the Mystics in the victory. The Wings improve to 14-10 on the season, while the Mystics fall to 12-12.