Game Recap: Wings 90, Mercury 77

Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 35 points (5-12 3PT) along with five5 assists as the Wings defeated the Mercury 90-77. Natasha Howard (22 points, seven rebounds) and Satou Sabally (17 points, 16 rebounds) combined for 39 points in the victory. Brittney Griner (18 points, five rebounds, three blocks) and Diana Taurasi (12 points, five assists) led the Mercury as Sug Sutton totaled 14 points and a career-high nine assists in the loss. The Wings improve to 5-3 as the Mercury fall to 1-5.